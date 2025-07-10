News 9

Yoon held as inmate 3617

입력 2025.07.10 (23:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Former President Yoon, who has been detained again, has become inmate number 3617 and is confined in a solitary cell without air conditioning.

This time, he is no longer in the position of a sitting president, so all protocol, honors, and security have been removed.

Reporter Gong Min-kyung reports.

[Report]

At 3 a.m. today (7.10), immediately after the court issued a detention warrant, the special counsel team executed the warrant on former President Yoon, who was being held in a detainee waiting room.

Yoon was assigned inmate number 3617 and went through the same admission process as any other detainee.

Identity verification, issuance of an inmate number, a physical examination, a change into standard detention clothing with his number, and a mugshot.

He was then placed in a solitary cell. The cell is similar to a studio apartment in layout, equipped with a toilet, television, sink, folding table, bedding, and an electric fan.

It measures less than 10 square meters—slightly smaller than those used for previous former presidents.

With the warrant executed, correctional authorities officially took custody of Yoon. All former presidential privileges, protocols, and security details have been revoked.

Back in January, when Yoon was detained as a sitting president, the Presidential Security Service remained on-site to provide indirect protection. This time, that arrangement has been completely discontinued.

During the Constitutional Court’s impeachment hearings, the detention center had assisted with grooming and makeup at the request of the presidential office. Moving forward, no such assistance will be provided.

Yoon will receive the same meals, exercise time, and bathing opportunities as other inmates, though for safety reasons, his exercise and bathing times will be scheduled separately.

This is Gong Min-kyung, KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Yoon held as inmate 3617
    • 입력 2025-07-10 23:56:43
    News 9
[Anchor]

Former President Yoon, who has been detained again, has become inmate number 3617 and is confined in a solitary cell without air conditioning.

This time, he is no longer in the position of a sitting president, so all protocol, honors, and security have been removed.

Reporter Gong Min-kyung reports.

[Report]

At 3 a.m. today (7.10), immediately after the court issued a detention warrant, the special counsel team executed the warrant on former President Yoon, who was being held in a detainee waiting room.

Yoon was assigned inmate number 3617 and went through the same admission process as any other detainee.

Identity verification, issuance of an inmate number, a physical examination, a change into standard detention clothing with his number, and a mugshot.

He was then placed in a solitary cell. The cell is similar to a studio apartment in layout, equipped with a toilet, television, sink, folding table, bedding, and an electric fan.

It measures less than 10 square meters—slightly smaller than those used for previous former presidents.

With the warrant executed, correctional authorities officially took custody of Yoon. All former presidential privileges, protocols, and security details have been revoked.

Back in January, when Yoon was detained as a sitting president, the Presidential Security Service remained on-site to provide indirect protection. This time, that arrangement has been completely discontinued.

During the Constitutional Court’s impeachment hearings, the detention center had assisted with grooming and makeup at the request of the presidential office. Moving forward, no such assistance will be provided.

Yoon will receive the same meals, exercise time, and bathing opportunities as other inmates, though for safety reasons, his exercise and bathing times will be scheduled separately.

This is Gong Min-kyung, KBS News.
공민경
공민경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

내년 최저임금 만 320원…첫 최저임금 중 가장 낮아

내년 최저임금 만 320원…첫 최저임금 중 가장 낮아
4개월 만에 재구속…8시간 뒤 재판 불출석

4개월 만에 재구속…8시간 뒤 재판 불출석
의문의 투자 유치…김건희 ‘집사 게이트’ 열리나?

의문의 투자 유치…김건희 ‘집사 게이트’ 열리나?
폭염 속 아파트 단지 잇단 정전<br>…“노후할수록 위험”

폭염 속 아파트 단지 잇단 정전…“노후할수록 위험”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.