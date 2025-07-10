Yoon held as inmate 3617

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Former President Yoon, who has been detained again, has become inmate number 3617 and is confined in a solitary cell without air conditioning.



This time, he is no longer in the position of a sitting president, so all protocol, honors, and security have been removed.



Reporter Gong Min-kyung reports.



[Report]



At 3 a.m. today (7.10), immediately after the court issued a detention warrant, the special counsel team executed the warrant on former President Yoon, who was being held in a detainee waiting room.



Yoon was assigned inmate number 3617 and went through the same admission process as any other detainee.



Identity verification, issuance of an inmate number, a physical examination, a change into standard detention clothing with his number, and a mugshot.



He was then placed in a solitary cell. The cell is similar to a studio apartment in layout, equipped with a toilet, television, sink, folding table, bedding, and an electric fan.



It measures less than 10 square meters—slightly smaller than those used for previous former presidents.



With the warrant executed, correctional authorities officially took custody of Yoon. All former presidential privileges, protocols, and security details have been revoked.



Back in January, when Yoon was detained as a sitting president, the Presidential Security Service remained on-site to provide indirect protection. This time, that arrangement has been completely discontinued.



During the Constitutional Court’s impeachment hearings, the detention center had assisted with grooming and makeup at the request of the presidential office. Moving forward, no such assistance will be provided.



Yoon will receive the same meals, exercise time, and bathing opportunities as other inmates, though for safety reasons, his exercise and bathing times will be scheduled separately.



This is Gong Min-kyung, KBS News.



