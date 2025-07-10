동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The special counsel investigating former First Lady Kim Keon-hee is now also looking into the so-called “Butler Gate” scandal.



The case involves suspicions that a company linked to a close associate of the former First Lady, known as Mr. Kim, received questionable investments from several major corporations.



However, the investigation faces difficulties, as the key figure—Mr. Kim—is currently abroad.



Here’s the report from Park Chan.



[Report]



Mr. Kim, who helped establish the rental car company IMS Mobility, is often referred to as the “butler” of Kim Keon-hee’s family.



A graduate school classmate of Kim Keon-hee, he once served as an auditor for her company, Covana Contents.



He also received a suspended prison sentence as an accomplice in the case involving the forgery of bank balance statements by the former First Lady's mother, Choi Eun-soon.



In June 2023, IMS Mobility received an investment of approximately 18 billion won via a private equity fund.



The investors included major companies and financial institutions such as Korea Securities Finance Corporation, HS Hyosung, Kakao Mobility, and Shinhan Bank.



The special counsel suspects Mr. Kim personally gained about 4.6 billion won by selling his shares in the process. They have labeled the investigation “Butler Gate.”



To verify whether the investments were made in exchange for favors, the special counsel applied for a search warrant. However, the court denied it, ruling that "Butler Gate" is outside the scope defined by the special counsel law.



Mr. Kim, a key figure in the case, left the country in April, making it difficult to summon him for questioning.



Regarding the possibility of reapplying for a warrant, the special counsel stated "With the most efficient option blocked, we are forced to consider alternative or workaround strategies."



For now, the team is focusing on reviewing companies that sponsored Covana Contents exhibitions.



[Oh Jeong-hee / Assistant Special Prosecutor, Kim Keon-hee Special Counsel Team: "We are reexamining previous investigation records concerning suspicions that companies provided exhibition sponsorships as bribes."]



In response, IMS Mobility released a statement on its website, asserting that the 2023 private equity investment and Mr. Kim’s receipt of investment funds were factually inaccurate.



This is Park Chan, KBS News.



