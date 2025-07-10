News 9

Heatwave kills livestock

[Anchor]

Livestock deaths caused by the ongoing heatwave are surging dramatically.

The damage began nearly a month earlier than last year, and the number of animals that have died is already more than seven times higher.

Reporter Heo Jae-hee has more on how livestock farms are struggling in the extreme heat.

[Report]

A calf lies limply on the barn floor while the mother cow drinks water repeatedly.

Farmers spray water over the scorching-hot roof, but it dries up almost instantly.

The young calves, vulnerable to heat, have stopped eating properly and become so emaciated that their bones are visible.

[Jeong Dong-seon/Korean Cattle Farmer: "They’re eating less, and that affects their growth. Cattle should be putting on weight, but they’re not. It’s worrying."]

At a poultry farm preparing to receive new chicks, giant fans run nonstop, but they can’t keep up with the heat.

Because chickens have high body temperatures and are kept in dense conditions, their risk of death is even higher.

[Han Jae-sook/Poultry Farmer: "We’re only bringing in 70,000 chicks this time because it’s expected to be hotter. But honestly, there’s barely any profit. If I could afford it, I wouldn’t do this at all. It’s just too hard. It’s unbearably hot."]

On July 8 alone, more than 160,000 animals died from heat stress across the country.

Since May, over 379,000 livestock deaths have been reported—7.6 times more than during the same period last year.

In Jeollanam-do, the first livestock death report came in on June 27—almost a month earlier than last year.

Farmers are doing everything they can to prevent mass casualties, while the government is stepping in to provide heat stress relief supplements and vitamins.

This is Heo Jae-hee, KBS News.

