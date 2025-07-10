News 9

Stock probe targets Samboo

[Anchor]

The special investigation team for the Kim Keon-hee case is intensifying its investigation into the stock price manipulation related to Samboo Construction.

Today (July 10), they summoned both former and current chairpersons for questioning, and plan to call in CEOs of related companies over the weekend.

Reporter Oh Seung-mok has the details.

[Report]

The former and current chairpersons of Samboo Construction enter the office of the 'Kim Keon-hee special investigation' team.

They are suspects accused of gaining unjust profits worth hundreds of billions of won through stock price manipulation in 2023.

When asked by reporters about their connection to Kim Keon-hee, both denied any relationship.

[Lee Il-jun/Samboo Construction Chairman: "(Regarding former CEO Lee Jong-ho...) I have absolutely no connection to him. (As for Kim Keon-hee...) Not at all. I don't even know Kim Keon-hee.)"]

[Cho Sung-ok/Former Chairman of Samboo Construction: "They are all people with no relation to me."]

In May 2023, Samboo Construction, which attended the 'Ukraine Reconstruction Forum', was classified as a 'reconstruction related stocks', and its stock price surged over two months. The special investigation team is paying attention to the fact that the company's shares moved from former Chairman Cho to Chairman Lee before this event.

In fact, regardless of the feasibility of the reconstruction project, it has been reported that they are under intense investigation for possibly having taken advantage of the stock price through excessive participation in the forum and signing MOUs.

In just over a week since the full-scale investigation began, the special investigation team has summoned nearly ten former and current executives and employees, and they have announced plans to continue summoning executives from related companies over the weekend.

As the special investigation team focuses on the stock price manipulation allegations, attention is also being drawn to whether former Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Won Hee-ryong, who attended the forum at that time, will be summoned.

Additionally, since there are suspicions that Kim Keon-hee and Lee Jong-ho, known to be managing Kim's accounts, are involved, it seems they will also consider requesting to share the materials related to Lee that were seized by the special investigation team for deceased Marines.

This is KBS News, Oh Seung-mok.

