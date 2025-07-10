Market cap tops 3,000tn won

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The stock market continues its hot upward trend.



The KOSPI has set new record highs for two consecutive days, and its market capitalization has surpassed 3,000 trillion won for the first time in history.



Reporter Song Su-jin has the story.



[Report]



Last night, news of NVIDIA's market capitalization surpassing 4 trillion dollars caused semiconductor stocks to stir.



After a brief pause right after the opening, the market quickly rebounded.



After fluctuating, it showed strength in the last 30 minutes before the market closed.



The closing price was 3,183 points.



Just a day after hitting a yearly high of 3,133, it set a new record high again.



Looking at the closing price alone, it is the highest in 3 years and 10 months since Sept. 7, 2021, when it was 3,187 points.



Semiconductor-related stocks like SK hynix and bank-related stocks led the upward trend.



The market capitalization also set a new record.



When adding the KOSPI, KOSDAQ, and KONEX, it reached over 3,020 trillion won.



The market capitalization surpassing 3,000 trillion won is a first in the history of the domestic stock market.



With a low-interest rate environment and ample money in circulation, along with improved corporate earnings, money is flowing into the domestic stock market, which is on an upward trend.



[Seo Sang-young/Mirae Asset Securities Executive Director: "You can think of it as being driven up by the power of liquidity. When a liquidity-driven market is underway, there’s no need to talk about where the peak is."]



With rising expectations surrounding the government's shareholder-friendly policies, including the amendment to the Commercial Act and measures to stimulate the stock market, the KOSPI’s upward rally appears to be continuing.



While uncertainties such as tariffs still linger, market attention is now shifting to the potential for further gains.



The all-time high for the KOSPI, based on closing price, was recorded at 3,305 points on July 6, 2021.



This is KBS News, Song Su-jin.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!