Raids over ‘VIP anger’ theory

[Anchor]



The Special Investigation Team for the deceased Marine conducted extensive raids on former Defense Minister Lee Jong-seop's residence, the Ministry of National Defense, and the National Security Office to clarify the so-called "VIP anger theory."



They also searched former Black Pearl Investment CEO Lee Jong-ho, who is also investigated by the special prosecutor for the Kim Keon-hee case.



This is a report by journalist Bae Ji-hyun.



[Report]



Several special investigation officers are seen entering the Ministry of National Defense building holding document envelopes.



["Please swipe your card to enter. Thank you."]



The Special Investigation Team for the deceased Marine began a comprehensive search operation from the morning.



This is the first forced investigation since its establishment.



The special team searched more than ten locations, including the residence of former Defense Minister Lee Jong-seop, key departments of the Ministry of National Defense, and the National Security Office.



[Jung Min-young/Deputy Special Prosecutor for the Deceased Marines: "We are targeting former Presidential Office Public Discipline Secretary Lee Si-won, former National Security Office Defense Secretary Lim Gi-hoon, and former Defense Ministry Spokesperson Jeon Ha-kyu..."]



The special team aims to secure materials related to the presidential meeting chaired by the president on July 31, 2023, when the so-called "VIP anger theory" was raised, as well as directives and reports exchanged between the presidential office and military leadership at that time.



At the same time, the special team also searched the residence of former Black Pearl Investment CEO Lee Jong-ho in connection with the "lobbying for the ex-division commander Lim Seong-geun" allegations.



Former CEO Lee is accused of using his friendship with Mrs. Kim to lobby for the removal of former division commander Lim, who was identified as a suspect in the initial investigation on the Marine.



Former CEO Lee has also been identified as the account manager for Mrs. Kim during the Deutsch Motors stock manipulation case, making him a target of the Kim Keon-hee special investigation team as well, but the Special Investigation Team for the deceased Marine has taken the lead in the forced investigation.



It is understood that the Special Investigation Team secured former CEO Lee's mobile phone and USB during the search.



Based on the materials obtained from the search, the special team plans to summon former National Security Office First Deputy Kim Tae-hyo tomorrow (July 11) to focus on investigating the allegations related to the "VIP anger theory."



This is KBS News, Bae Ji-hyun.



