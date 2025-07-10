Rate cuts stall over housing fears

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Bank of Korea maintained the base interest rate at 2.5% today (7.10), citing housing prices as the reason.



It emphasized that housing prices are constraining consumption and growth, and are causing despair among the younger generation, making it extremely important to control housing prices.



Reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu has the details.



[Report]



[Sung Si-jin/Self-employed/June 13: "You could say there is almost no sales right now."]



Considering the sharp drop in consumption, interest rates should be lowered.



[Real estate agent in Yangcheon-gu, Seoul/July 3/Voice altered: "You could say prices have risen by 500 to 600 million won over the past three months."]



Given the rapid increase in housing prices, it is difficult to lower them.



Is it the economy or housing prices?



The Bank of Korea's judgment was that 'housing prices are more urgent right now.'



The Monetary Policy Board unanimously decided to freeze the base interest rate.



[Lee Chang-yong/Governor of the Bank of Korea: "We need to cool down overheated sentiment in the housing market by preventing expectations that interest rates will be lowered."]



January freeze, February cut, April freeze, May cut, and July freeze again.



While they are lowering interest rates, it appears to be a 'stop-and-go' approach.



This is explained by concerns over housing prices.



Housing prices in the metropolitan area have risen too much, and excessive borrowing to buy homes is creating a vicious cycle where disposable income disappears.



[Lee Chang-yong/Governor of the Bank of Korea: "We believe we’ve reached a critical point where consumption and growth are already being significantly constrained. From the sense of despair among younger generations to broader economic issues, stabilizing prices is crucial."]



The U.S. tariffs set to be imposed on Aug. 1 are also a variable.



The worst-case scenario for the second half of the year is a situation where both tariffs and housing prices rise.



If that happens, opinions within the Monetary Policy Board may diverge regarding the direction of interest rates.



There are three Monetary Policy Board meetings left this year—to decide on the base rate: in August, October, and November.



This is KBS News Hwang Hyun-kyu.



