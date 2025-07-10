Fires linked to power strips

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Recently, there have been tragic incidents where four children lost their lives in an apartment fire while their parents were away.



It is presumed that all these fires started near a power strip.



In this extreme heat, connecting high-power consuming devices like air conditioners to one power strip all at once poses a significant risk of fire.



Reporter Seo Jeong-yoon has the details.



[Report]



An apartment fire claimed the lives of young sisters while their parents were away.



It is believed that the fire started near the power strip.



We conducted an experiment to see what happens when an excessive current flows through a multi-tap.



We connected a 15A air conditioner and a 10A cooler to a power strip rated for 10A and turned them on simultaneously.



This situation exceeds the allowable current of the power strip by 2.5 times.



In just 7 minutes and 30 seconds, the surface temperature exceeded 130 degrees, and flames erupted.



[Jeong Dong-woo/Head of Fire Investigation Division, Busan Fire and Disaster Headquarters: "When two wires stick together due to heat, sparks fly. When sparks fly, the phenomena that occur at that moment are the same as those seen in fire incidents."]



Therefore, it is safer to avoid overloading power strips and to connect high-power consuming devices like air conditioners directly to wall outlets.



If using wall outlets is not feasible, it is essential to use high-capacity power strips with leakage protection features.



Coiling wires or loosely plugging cords into outlets is also dangerous.



[Lee Dong-jin/Inspection Department Head, Korea Electrical Safety Corporation Busan-Ulsan Headquarters: "There is a high possibility of heat accumulation, and if pressure occurs, it can damage the insulation inside, leading to a short circuit."]



In the past three years, there have been over 1,400 fires that started from outlets nationwide.



Among these, 24% occurred during the high electricity usage months of July and August.



This is KBS News, Seo Jeong-yoon.



