News 9

Fires linked to power strips

입력 2025.07.10 (23:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Recently, there have been tragic incidents where four children lost their lives in an apartment fire while their parents were away.

It is presumed that all these fires started near a power strip.

In this extreme heat, connecting high-power consuming devices like air conditioners to one power strip all at once poses a significant risk of fire.

Reporter Seo Jeong-yoon has the details.

[Report]

An apartment fire claimed the lives of young sisters while their parents were away.

It is believed that the fire started near the power strip.

We conducted an experiment to see what happens when an excessive current flows through a multi-tap.

We connected a 15A air conditioner and a 10A cooler to a power strip rated for 10A and turned them on simultaneously.

This situation exceeds the allowable current of the power strip by 2.5 times.

In just 7 minutes and 30 seconds, the surface temperature exceeded 130 degrees, and flames erupted.

[Jeong Dong-woo/Head of Fire Investigation Division, Busan Fire and Disaster Headquarters: "When two wires stick together due to heat, sparks fly. When sparks fly, the phenomena that occur at that moment are the same as those seen in fire incidents."]

Therefore, it is safer to avoid overloading power strips and to connect high-power consuming devices like air conditioners directly to wall outlets.

If using wall outlets is not feasible, it is essential to use high-capacity power strips with leakage protection features.

Coiling wires or loosely plugging cords into outlets is also dangerous.

[Lee Dong-jin/Inspection Department Head, Korea Electrical Safety Corporation Busan-Ulsan Headquarters: "There is a high possibility of heat accumulation, and if pressure occurs, it can damage the insulation inside, leading to a short circuit."]

In the past three years, there have been over 1,400 fires that started from outlets nationwide.

Among these, 24% occurred during the high electricity usage months of July and August.

This is KBS News, Seo Jeong-yoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Fires linked to power strips
    • 입력 2025-07-10 23:56:43
    News 9
[Anchor]

Recently, there have been tragic incidents where four children lost their lives in an apartment fire while their parents were away.

It is presumed that all these fires started near a power strip.

In this extreme heat, connecting high-power consuming devices like air conditioners to one power strip all at once poses a significant risk of fire.

Reporter Seo Jeong-yoon has the details.

[Report]

An apartment fire claimed the lives of young sisters while their parents were away.

It is believed that the fire started near the power strip.

We conducted an experiment to see what happens when an excessive current flows through a multi-tap.

We connected a 15A air conditioner and a 10A cooler to a power strip rated for 10A and turned them on simultaneously.

This situation exceeds the allowable current of the power strip by 2.5 times.

In just 7 minutes and 30 seconds, the surface temperature exceeded 130 degrees, and flames erupted.

[Jeong Dong-woo/Head of Fire Investigation Division, Busan Fire and Disaster Headquarters: "When two wires stick together due to heat, sparks fly. When sparks fly, the phenomena that occur at that moment are the same as those seen in fire incidents."]

Therefore, it is safer to avoid overloading power strips and to connect high-power consuming devices like air conditioners directly to wall outlets.

If using wall outlets is not feasible, it is essential to use high-capacity power strips with leakage protection features.

Coiling wires or loosely plugging cords into outlets is also dangerous.

[Lee Dong-jin/Inspection Department Head, Korea Electrical Safety Corporation Busan-Ulsan Headquarters: "There is a high possibility of heat accumulation, and if pressure occurs, it can damage the insulation inside, leading to a short circuit."]

In the past three years, there have been over 1,400 fires that started from outlets nationwide.

Among these, 24% occurred during the high electricity usage months of July and August.

This is KBS News, Seo Jeong-yoon.
서정윤
서정윤

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

내년 최저임금 만 320원…첫 최저임금 중 가장 낮아

내년 최저임금 만 320원…첫 최저임금 중 가장 낮아
4개월 만에 재구속…8시간 뒤 재판 불출석

4개월 만에 재구속…8시간 뒤 재판 불출석
의문의 투자 유치…김건희 ‘집사 게이트’ 열리나?

의문의 투자 유치…김건희 ‘집사 게이트’ 열리나?
폭염 속 아파트 단지 잇단 정전<br>…“노후할수록 위험”

폭염 속 아파트 단지 잇단 정전…“노후할수록 위험”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.