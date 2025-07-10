Stargazing escape in mountains

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



More people are choosing to escape the summer heat by heading to cool, quiet mountains instead of the beach.



High-altitude areas in Gangwon-do, far from the crowds, are gaining attention as summer getaways—some even offering breathtaking views of the Milky Way.



Reporter Jeong Myeon-gu has the story.



[Report]



This is Anbandegi in Gangneung, home to Korea’s largest alpine cabbage field, located at an elevation of 1,100 meters.



As the sun sets and darkness falls, a different world emerges.



Stars pour across the night sky between drifting clouds, creating a stunning spectacle.



Soon, the quiet cabbage fields are surrounded by cars full of stargazers.



[An Sun-hee/Nowon-gu, Seoul: "My husband suggested we come here to see the stars. The scenery is amazing—it really clears your mind."]



Around the new moon, when there’s no interference from moonlight, the Milky Way—the "river of stars"—is clearly visible.



High-altitude areas like Taebaek, Jeongseon, and Pyeongchang in Gangwon-do are perfect for stargazing thanks to low levels of air pollution and light pollution.



I tried filming the night sky with just my phone—and depending on the conditions, it’s possible to capture surprisingly decent photos and videos.



With strong mountain winds blowing through the Baekdudaegan range, nighttime temperatures drop to around 15°C.



The cool mountain air, even chilly at times, offers a refreshing escape for those worn out by the heatwave.



[Choi Yun-gyeol/Seodaemun-gu, Seoul: "In Seoul, I was sweating like crazy, but here it feels like I’m standing in a refrigerator. It’s amazing."]



At the base of Daegwallyeong, Korea’s first natural recreation forest provides a peaceful healing retreat.



The breeze sweeping through the mountain valleys is nature’s air conditioner.



[Baek Jeong-man/Gangbuk-gu, Seoul: "The area is so clean, the breeze is cool, and it’s just a great place to stay."]



Mountain tourism in the Baekdudaegan range is becoming increasingly popular as a way to beat the summer heat and enjoy magical nights under the stars.



This is Jeong Myeon-gu, KBS News.



