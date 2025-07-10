News 9

Stargazing escape in mountains

입력 2025.07.10 (23:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

More people are choosing to escape the summer heat by heading to cool, quiet mountains instead of the beach.

High-altitude areas in Gangwon-do, far from the crowds, are gaining attention as summer getaways—some even offering breathtaking views of the Milky Way.

Reporter Jeong Myeon-gu has the story.

[Report]

This is Anbandegi in Gangneung, home to Korea’s largest alpine cabbage field, located at an elevation of 1,100 meters.

As the sun sets and darkness falls, a different world emerges.

Stars pour across the night sky between drifting clouds, creating a stunning spectacle.

Soon, the quiet cabbage fields are surrounded by cars full of stargazers.

[An Sun-hee/Nowon-gu, Seoul: "My husband suggested we come here to see the stars. The scenery is amazing—it really clears your mind."]

Around the new moon, when there’s no interference from moonlight, the Milky Way—the "river of stars"—is clearly visible.

High-altitude areas like Taebaek, Jeongseon, and Pyeongchang in Gangwon-do are perfect for stargazing thanks to low levels of air pollution and light pollution.

I tried filming the night sky with just my phone—and depending on the conditions, it’s possible to capture surprisingly decent photos and videos.

With strong mountain winds blowing through the Baekdudaegan range, nighttime temperatures drop to around 15°C.

The cool mountain air, even chilly at times, offers a refreshing escape for those worn out by the heatwave.

[Choi Yun-gyeol/Seodaemun-gu, Seoul: "In Seoul, I was sweating like crazy, but here it feels like I’m standing in a refrigerator. It’s amazing."]

At the base of Daegwallyeong, Korea’s first natural recreation forest provides a peaceful healing retreat.

The breeze sweeping through the mountain valleys is nature’s air conditioner.

[Baek Jeong-man/Gangbuk-gu, Seoul: "The area is so clean, the breeze is cool, and it’s just a great place to stay."]

Mountain tourism in the Baekdudaegan range is becoming increasingly popular as a way to beat the summer heat and enjoy magical nights under the stars.

This is Jeong Myeon-gu, KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Stargazing escape in mountains
    • 입력 2025-07-10 23:56:43
    News 9
[Anchor]

More people are choosing to escape the summer heat by heading to cool, quiet mountains instead of the beach.

High-altitude areas in Gangwon-do, far from the crowds, are gaining attention as summer getaways—some even offering breathtaking views of the Milky Way.

Reporter Jeong Myeon-gu has the story.

[Report]

This is Anbandegi in Gangneung, home to Korea’s largest alpine cabbage field, located at an elevation of 1,100 meters.

As the sun sets and darkness falls, a different world emerges.

Stars pour across the night sky between drifting clouds, creating a stunning spectacle.

Soon, the quiet cabbage fields are surrounded by cars full of stargazers.

[An Sun-hee/Nowon-gu, Seoul: "My husband suggested we come here to see the stars. The scenery is amazing—it really clears your mind."]

Around the new moon, when there’s no interference from moonlight, the Milky Way—the "river of stars"—is clearly visible.

High-altitude areas like Taebaek, Jeongseon, and Pyeongchang in Gangwon-do are perfect for stargazing thanks to low levels of air pollution and light pollution.

I tried filming the night sky with just my phone—and depending on the conditions, it’s possible to capture surprisingly decent photos and videos.

With strong mountain winds blowing through the Baekdudaegan range, nighttime temperatures drop to around 15°C.

The cool mountain air, even chilly at times, offers a refreshing escape for those worn out by the heatwave.

[Choi Yun-gyeol/Seodaemun-gu, Seoul: "In Seoul, I was sweating like crazy, but here it feels like I’m standing in a refrigerator. It’s amazing."]

At the base of Daegwallyeong, Korea’s first natural recreation forest provides a peaceful healing retreat.

The breeze sweeping through the mountain valleys is nature’s air conditioner.

[Baek Jeong-man/Gangbuk-gu, Seoul: "The area is so clean, the breeze is cool, and it’s just a great place to stay."]

Mountain tourism in the Baekdudaegan range is becoming increasingly popular as a way to beat the summer heat and enjoy magical nights under the stars.

This is Jeong Myeon-gu, KBS News.
정면구
정면구 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

내년 최저임금 만 320원…첫 최저임금 중 가장 낮아

내년 최저임금 만 320원…첫 최저임금 중 가장 낮아
4개월 만에 재구속…8시간 뒤 재판 불출석

4개월 만에 재구속…8시간 뒤 재판 불출석
의문의 투자 유치…김건희 ‘집사 게이트’ 열리나?

의문의 투자 유치…김건희 ‘집사 게이트’ 열리나?
폭염 속 아파트 단지 잇단 정전<br>…“노후할수록 위험”

폭염 속 아파트 단지 잇단 정전…“노후할수록 위험”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.