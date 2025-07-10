News 9

President orders heat response

입력 2025.07.10 (23:56)

[Anchor]

As heatwave damage continues to emerge, President Lee Jae Myung emphasized the need to mobilize administrative power to prevent the spread of damage.

He particularly stressed the importance of taking care of vulnerable groups and farmers and instructed the formation of a field-centered rapid disaster response team.

This is Bang Jun-won reporting.

[Report]

President Lee, who has emphasized thorough administrative preparation to prevent disaster damage, has called for a comprehensive response to the extreme heat.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "While we cannot prevent natural disasters themselves, we can prevent the expansion of their damage. I urge all ministries to mobilize available administrative power to protect the health and property of the people...."]

He specifically emphasized the swift implementation of measures for vulnerable groups and instructed to check whether heatwave shelters are being properly managed.

President Lee also called for measures for farmers and fishermen, stating that special disaster and safety grant should be provided to support ventilation fans and nutritional supplements to prevent livestock deaths, and that early shipment inducement and expansion of aquaculture disaster insurance should be promoted due to significant damage to aquaculture businesses.

Above all, he stressed the need for proactive and active support measures.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "I hope you will establish a field-centered rapid disaster response team through cooperation with the private sector."]

President Lee also instructed for unannounced inspections of hazardous workplaces in relation to the recent series of industrial site accidents.

[Lee Gyu-yeon/Chief of Public Relations and Communication at the Presidential Office: "He has instructed to significantly increase the number of labor inspectors and to strengthen the inspection authority of local governments."]

Additionally, he mentioned that the domestic economy is in a serious situation due to a contraction in consumption and ordered to prepare measures to ensure that the consumer recovery coupons, which are scheduled to be distributed from the 21st, lead to increased consumption.

This is KBS News Bang Jun-won.

