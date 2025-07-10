News 9

NVIDIA hits $4T market cap

2025.07.10

[Anchor]

Well, as you just saw, NVIDIA in the United States has become a boon for our market today (July 10).

It is being evaluated as the world's first company to surpass a market capitalization of 4 trillion dollars, proving the AI boom.

What impact will this have on our semiconductor companies? Reporter Lee Do-yoon has investigated.

[Report]

This is the AI semiconductor GPU that has made NVIDIA the most successful company on Earth.

It has a market share in the AI semiconductor market that exceeds 80%.

[Jensen Huang/NVIDIA President/Last January: "The GPU is just a beast."]

The AI boom led by big tech companies such as OpenAI, Google, and Meta, which are its clients, has propelled its stock price.

On July 9, local time, at one point during trading, its market capitalization reached 4 trillion dollars.

It is the first company in the world to surpass the 4 trillion dollar mark.

[Brian Mulberry/Asset Management Manager: "Obviously a milestone. The first company to be able to do that. And really I think it's a story about the durability of their earning."]

For the time being, experts believe there are no competitors, and there is plenty of room for further increases.

SK Hynix, which supplies high-bandwidth memory (HBM) to NVIDIA, has also received a boost.

Today (July 10), its stock price jumped by more than 5%.

The atmosphere reflects that whether or not a semiconductor company has a contract with NVIDIA will determine its performance and stock price.

On the other hand, Samsung Electronics, which has not yet overcome the hurdle of quality verification for NVIDIA supplies, saw its stock price rise by only 1%.

[Kim Yang-pyung/Specialist Researcher, Korea Institute for Industrial Economics & Trade: "Unlike other memory semiconductors, HBM contracts are made for 1 year, and in some cases, for up to 2 years in advance. Due to the nature of the market, latecomers are bound to struggle more in supplying to NVIDIA."]

Samsung Electronics has declared that it will achieve results in the development of next-generation high-bandwidth memory in the second half of the year.

In the meantime, it has also launched a new smartphone with enhanced AI features to boost its performance.

This is KBS News, Lee Do-yoon.

