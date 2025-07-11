News 9

PPP apologizes, vows reform

입력 2025.07.11 (00:51)

[Anchor]

The People Power Party's Innovation Committee announced a public apology today (7.10) during its first meeting, stating that it will sever ties with its erroneous past.

They apologized for the abuses of power by former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, the emergency martial law, and the forced unification incident.

They are also pushing for a plan to specify these matters in the party's constitution and regulations.

Reporter Kim Min-hyuk has the details.

[Report]

The People Power Party's Innovation Committee, which has declared a level of innovation akin to a re-establishment, issued a public apology just one day after its launch, emphasizing the need to sever ties with its erroneous past.

They expressed deep remorse for not preventing the abuses of power by former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, which led to the emergency martial law.

[Ho Jun-seok/Member of the People Power Party Innovation Committee: "We deeply reflect on and apologize for not making judgments that meet the expectations of the public when faced with the impeachment of the president."]

They also bowed their heads regarding the party's operation centered around specific factions, attempts at forced unification of presidential candidates, and the failure to renew the party after a disastrous performance in the general elections.

The adoption of a party line opposing impeachment is also included in the apology, according to the Innovation Committee.

Vowing to change the party's structure, the committee laid out four key promises including continued reform, a field-oriented party, and the strengthening of policy capabilities focused on public livelihoods.

They expressed their intention to implement a party member recall system and a bottom-up nomination system.

The Innovation Committee plans to specify these matters in the party's constitution and regulations through a vote of all party members early next week.

[Yoon Hee-suk/Chairperson of the People Power Party Innovation Committee: "We will ask all party members to vote on revisions to the party charter that define what our past wrongdoings were and how we intend to break from them."]

The Innovation Committee is expected to conclude its activities by the end of this month, before the registration of candidates for the national convention.

KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.

