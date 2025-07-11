News 9

Push to cut U.S. troops

[Anchor]

Another discussion on the reduction of U.S. troops in South Korea has emerged in the United States.

A former senior advisor to the Secretary of Defense has argued that the number of U.S. troops in South Korea should be reduced from nearly 30,000 to 10,000.

First, we go to Washington for a report from Kim Ji-sook.

[Report]

This is a report from the think tank 'Defense Priorities,' written by Dan Caldwell, a former senior advisor to the U.S. Secretary of Defense.

He claims that in order to counter China and protect national interests, the U.S. military's posture needs to be restructured, suggesting a drastic reduction of U.S. troops in South Korea from 28,500 to 10,000.

He cited the possibility that U.S. troops in South Korea may not be utilized if conflicts arise in other regions surrounding the Korean Peninsula.

He expressed concern that if China attacks Taiwan, U.S. troops in South Korea could be tied down on the Korean Peninsula.

The report also argues that South Korea's defense capabilities are sufficient and that it should take responsibility for ground defense on its own.

This aligns with the perception of Elbridge Colby, the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, who is leading the establishment of a new defense strategy under the Trump administration.

[Elbridge Colby/Under Secretary of Defense for Policy/2024: "I believe that U.S. Forces should continue to be deployed on the Peninsula but those forces should be focused on the defense of South Korea from China."]

In May, there were reports in the U.S. media that a plan to relocate 4,500 U.S. troops from South Korea to Guam was being considered, and discussions about the flexibility of U.S. troops being deployed anywhere have become more active under the Trump administration.

In the context of trade and security issues being discussed as a package between South Korea and the U.S., the issue of U.S. troops in South Korea could become a major means of pressure from the Trump administration on our country.

There are also predictions that the reduction of U.S. troops in South Korea may be reflected in the new U.S. defense strategy to be unveiled as early as next month.

This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.

