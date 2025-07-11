Kim Ha-seong sparks Rays comeback

동영상 고정 취소

In Major League Baseball, Kim Ha-seong of the Tampa Bay Rays made a significant contribution by driving in the tying run and scoring the go-ahead run.



Let's take a look at why Kim Ha-seong is the highest-paid player on the team.



In the 6th inning, with Tampa Bay trailing by one run, Kim Ha-seong hit the first pitch from the opposing team's ace pitcher, Lee.



The well-hit ball soared and became a double, easily clearing the center fielder's reach.



In a crucial moment, Kim Ha-seong tied the game with an important run batted in.



But that wasn't the end.



He quickly dashed home on a short hit by the next batter, Walls.



Kim Ha-seong led the team to a come-from-behind victory with a clever play, earning applause for his performance worthy of the team's highest-paid player.



[Kim Ha-seong/Tampa Bay: "I felt good to get a nice hit, but I think it was a good inning because our players focused and created a big inning."]



