Kim Ha-seong sparks Rays comeback

In Major League Baseball, Kim Ha-seong of the Tampa Bay Rays made a significant contribution by driving in the tying run and scoring the go-ahead run.

Let's take a look at why Kim Ha-seong is the highest-paid player on the team.

In the 6th inning, with Tampa Bay trailing by one run, Kim Ha-seong hit the first pitch from the opposing team's ace pitcher, Lee.

The well-hit ball soared and became a double, easily clearing the center fielder's reach.

In a crucial moment, Kim Ha-seong tied the game with an important run batted in.

But that wasn't the end.

He quickly dashed home on a short hit by the next batter, Walls.

Kim Ha-seong led the team to a come-from-behind victory with a clever play, earning applause for his performance worthy of the team's highest-paid player.

[Kim Ha-seong/Tampa Bay: "I felt good to get a nice hit, but I think it was a good inning because our players focused and created a big inning."]

