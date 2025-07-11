‘Consumer Coupon’ smishing alert

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This text message titled 'Consumer Coupon Application Guide' informs you to click the internet link to apply for consumer coupons.



Another message prompts you to check the link as your application for consumer coupons has been received.



Ahead of the consumer coupon application starting on July 21, the government has issued a warning that these text messages are 100% scams, alerting people to be cautious of 'smishing'.



If you click the link, malicious apps may be installed on your phone, potentially leaking your financial information, so you should delete it immediately.



So, where and how can you apply for the real consumer coupons? Reporter Kim Ha-eun will tell us.



[Report]



The consumer coupons for economic recovery will be distributed to all citizens, with amounts ranging from 150,000 to 550,000 won per person.



While the news of the consumer coupons is welcome, many people do not know the proper application method.



Elderly individuals who are not familiar with digital devices feel even more lost.



[Male in his 80s: "It's frustrating because I don't know how to apply. Even if I get a text, we can't do anything."]



[Female in her 70s: "They say we have to go to the community service center to apply, but we don't even know how to apply..."]



You can choose between two methods to apply for consumer coupons.



First, online applications will be available starting on the 21st through the websites of each credit card company or local love gift certificate.



If online application is inconvenient, you can also apply by visiting your local community center or bank branch in person.



To prepare for a potential influx of applicants, a system based on the last digit of birth years will be implemented during the first week of applications, similar to the COVID disaster relief fund applications.



Local governments across the country have also begun serious preparations ahead of the first distribution of consumer coupons.



They have even set up dedicated organizations and placed related information notices in various locations.



[Jang In-hong/Mayor of Guro-gu, Seoul: "To ensure that vulnerable groups can apply conveniently, we are flexibly assigning temporary staff to each district's community center..."]



For residents with mobility issues, such as the elderly or disabled, a home application service will also be available.



The second round of consumer coupons, which will be distributed to 90% of the population, will start accepting applications on September 22.



This is KBS News, Kim Ha-eun.



