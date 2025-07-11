Ji So-yun stuns China

동영상 고정 취소

The living legend of Korean women's football, Ji So-yun, led the team to a dramatic draw against China with a fantastic long-range shot.



After conceding the first goal to China, our team equalized with a goal from Jang Sel-gi during stoppage time in the first half.



In the second half's stoppage time, when it seemed like defeat was imminent after allowing another goal, the top star of women's football, Ji So-yun, saved the team from losing.



Ji So-yun's thunderous right-footed long-range shot sharply found the corner of China's goal.



This powerful strike showcased the strength of the veteran, who has played in 167 A matches, marking her 73rd goal while wearing the Taegeuk mark.



Ji So-yun once again set new records for the most appearances and most goals in the history of Korean football.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!