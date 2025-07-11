Bizarre pickoff stuns Hanwha

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In a game between KBO leaders Hanwha and KIA, a rare and baffling pickoff play occurred.



With the bases loaded, Hanwha’s Yoo Ro-kyeul made a careless play that broke the team’s offensive momentum.



Reporter Park Ju-mi has the details.



[Report]



Hanwha drew record crowds to home games thanks to its best performance in 33 years.



It was trailing 1–0 in the 5th inning.



Back-to-back hits from Lee Do-yoon and Choi Jae-hoon sparked hopes of a rally.



A pinch hitter, Choi In-ho, then drew a walk, loading the bases with two outs.



But suddenly, KIA pitcher James Naile celebrated, and the inning was over.



Both players and fans were confused—until the replay revealed what had happened: a pickoff.



Yoo Ro-kyeul, who had just come in as a pinch runner, was called out after briefly stepping off third base.



KIA catcher Kim Tae-goon quickly threw to third baseman Wisdom, who applied the tag for the out.



It was an unusual and careless mistake.



Yoo had taken his foot off the bag while talking to the coach.



[Commentator: "That’s something you really don’t see every day."]



Kim Tae-goon’s sharp awareness contrasted starkly with Hanwha’s lapse in concentration.



Hanwha ended the inning with nothing to show for a prime scoring opportunity.



Meanwhile, Doosan, who had lost a tough extra-inning game to Lotte the night before, solidified their 4–0 lead in the 9th inning with Jung Soo-bin’s fifth home run of the season.



Doosan closed out the first half of the season with a win over Lotte.



KBO games, which have seen record-breaking crowds this year, will take a break following this weekend’s All-Star Game and resume on July 17.



This is Park Ju-mi, KBS News.



