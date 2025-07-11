News 9

Bizarre pickoff stuns Hanwha

입력 2025.07.11 (00:51)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In a game between KBO leaders Hanwha and KIA, a rare and baffling pickoff play occurred.

With the bases loaded, Hanwha’s Yoo Ro-kyeul made a careless play that broke the team’s offensive momentum.

Reporter Park Ju-mi has the details.

[Report]

Hanwha drew record crowds to home games thanks to its best performance in 33 years.

It was trailing 1–0 in the 5th inning.

Back-to-back hits from Lee Do-yoon and Choi Jae-hoon sparked hopes of a rally.

A pinch hitter, Choi In-ho, then drew a walk, loading the bases with two outs.

But suddenly, KIA pitcher James Naile celebrated, and the inning was over.

Both players and fans were confused—until the replay revealed what had happened: a pickoff.

Yoo Ro-kyeul, who had just come in as a pinch runner, was called out after briefly stepping off third base.

KIA catcher Kim Tae-goon quickly threw to third baseman Wisdom, who applied the tag for the out.

It was an unusual and careless mistake.

Yoo had taken his foot off the bag while talking to the coach.

[Commentator: "That’s something you really don’t see every day."]

Kim Tae-goon’s sharp awareness contrasted starkly with Hanwha’s lapse in concentration.

Hanwha ended the inning with nothing to show for a prime scoring opportunity.

Meanwhile, Doosan, who had lost a tough extra-inning game to Lotte the night before, solidified their 4–0 lead in the 9th inning with Jung Soo-bin’s fifth home run of the season.

Doosan closed out the first half of the season with a win over Lotte.

KBO games, which have seen record-breaking crowds this year, will take a break following this weekend’s All-Star Game and resume on July 17.

This is Park Ju-mi, KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Bizarre pickoff stuns Hanwha
    • 입력 2025-07-11 00:51:33
    News 9
[Anchor]

In a game between KBO leaders Hanwha and KIA, a rare and baffling pickoff play occurred.

With the bases loaded, Hanwha’s Yoo Ro-kyeul made a careless play that broke the team’s offensive momentum.

Reporter Park Ju-mi has the details.

[Report]

Hanwha drew record crowds to home games thanks to its best performance in 33 years.

It was trailing 1–0 in the 5th inning.

Back-to-back hits from Lee Do-yoon and Choi Jae-hoon sparked hopes of a rally.

A pinch hitter, Choi In-ho, then drew a walk, loading the bases with two outs.

But suddenly, KIA pitcher James Naile celebrated, and the inning was over.

Both players and fans were confused—until the replay revealed what had happened: a pickoff.

Yoo Ro-kyeul, who had just come in as a pinch runner, was called out after briefly stepping off third base.

KIA catcher Kim Tae-goon quickly threw to third baseman Wisdom, who applied the tag for the out.

It was an unusual and careless mistake.

Yoo had taken his foot off the bag while talking to the coach.

[Commentator: "That’s something you really don’t see every day."]

Kim Tae-goon’s sharp awareness contrasted starkly with Hanwha’s lapse in concentration.

Hanwha ended the inning with nothing to show for a prime scoring opportunity.

Meanwhile, Doosan, who had lost a tough extra-inning game to Lotte the night before, solidified their 4–0 lead in the 9th inning with Jung Soo-bin’s fifth home run of the season.

Doosan closed out the first half of the season with a win over Lotte.

KBO games, which have seen record-breaking crowds this year, will take a break following this weekend’s All-Star Game and resume on July 17.

This is Park Ju-mi, KBS News.
박주미
박주미 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

내년 최저임금 만 320원…첫 최저임금 중 가장 낮아

내년 최저임금 만 320원…첫 최저임금 중 가장 낮아
4개월 만에 재구속…8시간 뒤 재판 불출석

4개월 만에 재구속…8시간 뒤 재판 불출석
의문의 투자 유치…김건희 ‘집사 게이트’ 열리나?

의문의 투자 유치…김건희 ‘집사 게이트’ 열리나?
폭염 속 아파트 단지 잇단 정전<br>…“노후할수록 위험”

폭염 속 아파트 단지 잇단 정전…“노후할수록 위험”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.