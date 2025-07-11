News 9

Deadly river ignored

[Anchor]

Yesterday (7.9), four men in their twenties drowned while swimming in the upper stream of the Geum River in Chungcheongnam-do.

Swimming and entering the water to collect freshwater snails are strictly prohibited in this area.

But even today (7.10), many people were still seen entering the water at the site of the accident.

Reporter Park Yeon-seon has more.


[Report]

The upper stream of the Geum River is known for its rapid current and sudden changes in water depth.

At around 6:20 p.m. yesterday, four men in their twenties went missing while swimming here.

They were found after a three-hour search, but none survived.

[Kim Yu-taek/Head of Field Response Team 1, Chungnam Geumsan Fire Station: "There was a report that four people were missing while playing in the water, and they couldn't swim at all, according to their friends..."]

The accident occurred in a section of the river where swimming is prohibited due to its 3-meter depth and strong currents.

[Local Resident/Voice Altered: "We've always known the water here is dangerous. Once you go under, you can’t come back up. That’s why they put up those ropes to keep people out."]

Right where I’m standing, the water is only knee-deep for an adult man but just past the floating buoys, the depth quickly drops to 2 to 3 meters.

Still, the day after the fatal accident, several people were seen in the water collecting freshwater snails.

Few were wearing life vests or any kind of safety gear.

[Freshwater Snail Collector/Voice Altered: "Oh, we come here all the time. I don’t really think it’s dangerous."]

Although this site is known for frequent water accidents and has a safety staff present, they are not certified lifeguards and offer little intervention.

[Koo Tae-wan/Director of Safety and Construction, Geumsan County, Chungnam: "Since many of our staff were older, we’ve now decided to only hire rescue personnel under the age of 65."]

Local authorities say they plan to improve disaster monitoring with more CCTV and public announcements, but safety complacency and patchwork measures continue to put lives at risk.

This is Park Yeon-seon, KBS News.

