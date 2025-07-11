Housing supply lags behind

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The apartment prices in Seoul have seen a decrease in the rate of increase for two consecutive weeks.



This seems to be the effect of the government's stringent loan regulations.



Apartment prices in Seoul rose by 0.4% last week and 0.29% this week.



In Gangnam-gu, the rate of increase has halved, and the slowdown in price increases has been observed in most areas of Seoul, including not only the three districts of Gangnam but also Mapo, Yongsan, and Seongdong.



While the demand for home purchases has been suppressed due to the loan restrictions, the stabilization of housing prices ultimately depends on increasing supply.



However, the government's plans for housing supply in the metropolitan area, such as the third new town project, are facing delays as schedules are being postponed one after another, leading to difficulties.



Reporter Lee Ji-eun has the details.



[Report]



The third new town, which will accommodate 38,000 households, is the Goyang Changneung district.



Construction began two years ago, but on-site work is still ongoing among buildings that have not yet been demolished.



This building right next to the construction site has a red circle indicating that the relocation has been completed.



However, there are still a significant number of buildings without such markings.



Demolition should be postponed until the owners leave.



[Korea Land and Housing Corporation (LH) Official: "Some people are still here because they haven't found a relocation site or the permit schedule has been delayed."]



This military base, where public housing is expected to be built, has been in place for six years.



Recently, an alternative site was found, but the timing for relocation has not been determined.



The construction rate for the third new town, which was announced in stages since 2018, is currently about 6%.



Construction has been delayed in various locations due to issues with building relocations and land compensation, resulting in a delay of over two years for the Hanam Gyosan district's occupancy.



New land development in Seoul is also unable to pick up speed.



The Taereung Golf Course, designated as a new site in 2020, has been adrift for five years due to resident opposition and cultural heritage investigations that have reduced the supply scale.



The Seoripul district in Seoul, which was set to be developed with high-density development by releasing green belts, has also not received development approval for a year.



With the recent downturn in the construction market, the number of new housing units in Seoul is expected to fall below 10,000 starting next year, while Gyeonggi and Incheon, as well as other regions, are projected to remain at an average of 80,000 units per year.



This is about half of the average over the past five years.



[Lee Eun-hyung/Researcher at the Korea Construction Policy Institute: "It naturally takes a long time to start construction after resolving land compensation issues. Even if the government maintains its policy to expand housing supply for the time being, it will not be easy to achieve significant results in the short term."]



As emphasized by the President, if the pace of supply is not increased, it will be difficult to expect stabilization in housing prices.



This is KBS News, Lee Ji-eun.



