Subtropical shift shakes ecosystems

[Anchor]



The ongoing heatwave has been intense, and just two days ago (7.8), sudden downpours hit areas like Seoul.



Many say it now feels like Southeast Asian weather.



In fact, due to climate change, the Korean Peninsula’s climate is increasingly becoming subtropical.



A subtropical climate is typically defined as one in which average temperatures exceed 10°C for more than eight months of the year.



Over the past 20 years, Ulsan has officially transitioned to a subtropical climate, and three other regions are approaching that stage.



In a new series of reports, we examine what this shift toward a subtropical climate means for us.



Today (7.10), Lee Seul-gi reports on the impact this is having on ecosystems.



[Report]



This is the mountain azure butterfly, which lives in the cool mountainous regions of northern and central Korea.



It is becoming increasingly difficult to find.



The species is highly sensitive to temperature, and South Korea’s average temperature has risen by approximately 1.6°C over the past 30 years.



Experts warn that if warming continues and Korea’s climate becomes fully subtropical, over 230 forest species could face extinction.



Rivers, streams, and inland wetlands are also expected to see a sharp increase in endangered species.



[Hong Seung-beom/Head, Climate Ecology Task Force, National Institute of Ecology: "As climate change alters the environment, the likelihood that many species will disappear from Korea is rising significantly."]



The same concerns apply beneath the sea.



In the waters off Jeju Island, where the subtropical shift is already well underway, coral colonies have dissolved under rising sea temperatures.



On the other hand, some species—particularly insects—are appearing in greater numbers.



Recent swarms of so-called "lovebugs" in the Seoul metropolitan area, as well as invasive species like the spotted lanternfly and citrus flatid planthopper, originally from subtropical climates, are now establishing themselves in Korea.



[Park Seon-jae/Researcher, National Institute of Biological Resources: "As temperatures rise, insects tend to grow faster and appear in larger numbers. That’s a key characteristic."]



The extinction of some species and the explosive spread of others disrupt food chains, shaking entire ecosystems.



[Park Min-hye/Executive director, WWF Korea: "With increasingly subtropical weather in Korea—like torrential rains and extreme heat—we’re also seeing a growing influx of invasive species."]



Experts say some species may attempt to migrate northward to escape the heat, but given the pace of climate change, most won’t be able to adapt in time.



This is Lee Seul-gi, KBS News.



