Counterproposal with package deal

[Anchor]



The United States continues its all-out pressure day after day.



In response, the government has restructured its strategy by proposing a 'package deal' to the U.S. that addresses both economic and security issues, contrary to its initial plan.



What is the background of this? Reporter Song Geum-han will report.



[Report]



The background of our proposal for a 'package deal' to the U.S. is based on the reality that it is difficult to resolve tariff issues without discussing security matters together.



Rather than avoiding U.S. demands, it is a kind of 'counter-proposal' to broaden the scope to include investment, purchases, and other security issues for discussion.



In particular, given that the U.S. has set a new 'standard' for security costs at 5% of GDP, it seems to be a judgment that it is advantageous to give something up in exchange for obtaining something else.



[Park Won-gon/Prof. of Ewha Womans University: "Utilizing the additional responsibilities and costs we have to bear can be a more advantageous approach to linking it to the tariff negotiations that the U.S. demands."]



The key is how far we can bring issues to the negotiating table and how much we can obtain.



First, participation in the Alaska gas pipeline project, large purchases of U.S. liquefied natural gas, and cooperation in the shipbuilding industry are likely to be included.



Cooperation and investment in advanced industries such as semiconductors are also considered as cards.



In the security sector, while increasing defense budgets through arms purchases, it is expected to emphasize that we are sufficiently paying for defense cost-sharing and highlight the U.S. security interests stemming from the stationing of U.S. troops in South Korea.



The issue of the transfer of wartime operational control has also been mentioned as a topic of discussion, but there are concerns that excessively broadening the scope of security issues may not be desirable.



[Min Jeong-hoon/Professor of National Diplomatic Academy: "(The transfer of wartime operational control) could become a domestic controversy if activated, even if we have cards, so I believe we will proceed cautiously."]



Once a certain level of agreement is reached in negotiations across various fields, it is expected that conclusions will be drawn during the summit. However, the feasibility of this happening within this month remains uncertain.



This is Song Geum-han from KBS News.



