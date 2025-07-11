News 9

DP leadership contest begins

[Anchor]

In the Democratic Party, lawmakers Jung Chung-rae and Park Chan-dae have registered as candidates for party leader and have officially entered the election campaign.

Both candidates emphasized the president's intentions, referred to as "myung-shim," stating that they would support the success of the Lee Jae Myung administration.

Reporter Choi Yoo-kyung has the details.

[Report]

Jung Chung-rae, a four-term lawmaker who was the first to announce his candidacy, quickly highlighted the need for swift reforms and strong leadership after registering as a candidate.

[Jung Chung-rae/Democratic Party Leader Candidate: "(Reforms such as prosecutorial reform) must be driven forward within the first three months of the term, like a storm, and resolved in a flash."]

Three-term lawmaker Park Chan-dae, who registered as a candidate at the party headquarters, stated that "what is needed now is proven leadership, not experimentation."

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Leader Candidate: "I, Park Chan-dae, know better than anyone the coordination between the party, government, and the president, and I am the only one who can maintain it without wavering...."]

With the election confirmed as a two-way race, both candidates engaged in a war of nerves, each promoting their own interpretation of "myung-shim."

[Jung Chung-rae/Democratic Party Leader Candidate: "Public sentiment, party sentiment, and heavenly sentiment are what I believe to be myung-shim."]

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Leader Candidate: "(If the decision is made based on myung-shim), then I can assure you that Park Chan-dae is absolutely advantageous...."]

Within the party, there were mixed opinions, with some saying "Jung has the upper hand in the competition for the speed and clarity of reforms," while others argued "Park is more suitable for the stable leadership of the ruling party."

The next Democratic Party leader, to be elected on the 2nd of next month, will lead the party until next August, which is the remaining term of the current president as party leader, and will oversee the local elections.

KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.

공지·정정

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
