Relentless heatwave grips Korea

[Anchor]



The heat wave continues relentlessly.



A high-pressure system is stacking up over the Korean Peninsula, trapping the heat.



Let's find out how long this sweltering heat will last with a detailed weather forecast from our meteorologist, Shin Bang-sil.



[Report]



The city is surrounded by scorching heat.



The temperature of the asphalt roads exceeds 60 degrees, and water trucks are deployed to cool down the heat.



[Lim Ji-young/Dongjak-gu, Seoul: "I feel like it's been extremely hot since July for the past few years."]



Today (July 10), the scorching heat continued, with temperatures reaching 39 degrees in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province, and 36.2 degrees in Seoul, particularly in the western regions.



The endless heat wave is caused by the stacked high-pressure systems over our country.



The lower atmospheric North Pacific high-pressure system from the east is covering the Korean Peninsula, while the western Tibetan high-pressure system is expanding into the upper atmosphere, trapping the heat.



[Lee Myung-in/Director of the Heat Wave Research Center at Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology: "(The Tibetan high-pressure system) has the characteristic of covering the upper atmosphere of our country as the monsoon ends at the end of July. It has arrived almost a month earlier..."]



This summer, the cold air from the Arctic has disappeared.



The Arctic Oscillation Index, which indicates the movement of the Arctic jet stream, has been in a positive state since late May, meaning that the strong jet stream prevents the cold air from the Arctic from moving to the mid-latitudes.



[Yeo Sang-wook/Professor of Marine Convergence Engineering at Hanyang University: "When the Arctic Oscillation is in a positive phase, the summer temperatures in our country are significantly higher than normal..."]



This pressure system will maintain the heat wave until the weekend, and while the high pressure will disperse next week, a hot and humid westerly wind will blow, keeping the heat persistent.



As moisture supply increases, heavy monsoon rains could occur in the central region by the middle to late next week.



This is KBS News, Shin Bang-sil.



