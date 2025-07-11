Texas flood kills at least 120

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Following Texas, New Mexico has also experienced a large-scale flood.



In Texas, the number of casualties from this flood continues to rise.



So far, at least 120 people have been reported dead, and more than 170 are missing.



Kim Yang-soon reports.



[Report]



A bridge disappears in an instant under the terrifyingly rushing water.



The fierce current quickly engulfs the streets.



On July 9, local time, a sudden downpour in New Mexico caused the Rio Ruidoso River to rise more than 6 meters in just 30 minutes.



The ground, weakened after last year's major wildfires, could not withstand the sudden heavy rain.



A house was completely swept away from its foundation, resulting in the deaths of three people, including a 4-year-old girl who lived there.



[Neil Clurson/Survivor: "I was on the second level, and when I saw the water was getting higher than the garage here and lifted it up..."]



Store CCTV captured the shocking moment when the water rose to the ceiling in just 30 seconds.



In neighboring Texas, which experienced a similar sudden downpour four days ago, the number of casualties continues to increase as search and rescue operations progress.



So far, at least 120 deaths have been confirmed, including 36 children, and the number of missing persons is over 170.



[Lorena Gillan/Resident of Cuca County, Texas: "The screams is what hunts me every time I close my eyes. I hear people screaming."]



As criticism of the federal government grows over the lack of early flood warnings, the National Weather Service has forecast another storm for parts of South-Central Texas.



This is KBS News, Kim Yang-soon.



