News 9

Texas flood kills at least 120

입력 2025.07.11 (03:04)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Following Texas, New Mexico has also experienced a large-scale flood.

In Texas, the number of casualties from this flood continues to rise.

So far, at least 120 people have been reported dead, and more than 170 are missing.

Kim Yang-soon reports.

[Report]

A bridge disappears in an instant under the terrifyingly rushing water.

The fierce current quickly engulfs the streets.

On July 9, local time, a sudden downpour in New Mexico caused the Rio Ruidoso River to rise more than 6 meters in just 30 minutes.

The ground, weakened after last year's major wildfires, could not withstand the sudden heavy rain.

A house was completely swept away from its foundation, resulting in the deaths of three people, including a 4-year-old girl who lived there.

[Neil Clurson/Survivor: "I was on the second level, and when I saw the water was getting higher than the garage here and lifted it up..."]

Store CCTV captured the shocking moment when the water rose to the ceiling in just 30 seconds.

In neighboring Texas, which experienced a similar sudden downpour four days ago, the number of casualties continues to increase as search and rescue operations progress.

So far, at least 120 deaths have been confirmed, including 36 children, and the number of missing persons is over 170.

[Lorena Gillan/Resident of Cuca County, Texas: "The screams is what hunts me every time I close my eyes. I hear people screaming."]

As criticism of the federal government grows over the lack of early flood warnings, the National Weather Service has forecast another storm for parts of South-Central Texas.

This is KBS News, Kim Yang-soon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Texas flood kills at least 120
    • 입력 2025-07-11 03:04:52
    News 9
[Anchor]

Following Texas, New Mexico has also experienced a large-scale flood.

In Texas, the number of casualties from this flood continues to rise.

So far, at least 120 people have been reported dead, and more than 170 are missing.

Kim Yang-soon reports.

[Report]

A bridge disappears in an instant under the terrifyingly rushing water.

The fierce current quickly engulfs the streets.

On July 9, local time, a sudden downpour in New Mexico caused the Rio Ruidoso River to rise more than 6 meters in just 30 minutes.

The ground, weakened after last year's major wildfires, could not withstand the sudden heavy rain.

A house was completely swept away from its foundation, resulting in the deaths of three people, including a 4-year-old girl who lived there.

[Neil Clurson/Survivor: "I was on the second level, and when I saw the water was getting higher than the garage here and lifted it up..."]

Store CCTV captured the shocking moment when the water rose to the ceiling in just 30 seconds.

In neighboring Texas, which experienced a similar sudden downpour four days ago, the number of casualties continues to increase as search and rescue operations progress.

So far, at least 120 deaths have been confirmed, including 36 children, and the number of missing persons is over 170.

[Lorena Gillan/Resident of Cuca County, Texas: "The screams is what hunts me every time I close my eyes. I hear people screaming."]

As criticism of the federal government grows over the lack of early flood warnings, the National Weather Service has forecast another storm for parts of South-Central Texas.

This is KBS News, Kim Yang-soon.
김양순
김양순 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

내년 최저임금 만 320원…첫 최저임금 중 가장 낮아

내년 최저임금 만 320원…첫 최저임금 중 가장 낮아
4개월 만에 재구속…8시간 뒤 재판 불출석

4개월 만에 재구속…8시간 뒤 재판 불출석
의문의 투자 유치…김건희 ‘집사 게이트’ 열리나?

의문의 투자 유치…김건희 ‘집사 게이트’ 열리나?
폭염 속 아파트 단지 잇단 정전<br>…“노후할수록 위험”

폭염 속 아파트 단지 잇단 정전…“노후할수록 위험”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.