Daejeon Ballpark sparks debate

입력 2025.07.11 (03:04)

[Anchor]

The newly opened Daejeon Hanwha Life Ballpark is disappointing fans due to ongoing controversies.

There have been multiple incidents of glass windows breaking from foul balls, and even when fans manage to get tickets, many seats make it difficult to watch the game properly.

Reporter Ha Mu-rim has the details.

[Report]

In the game between Hanwha Eagles and KIA Tigers held yesterday.

A strong foul ball hit by Noh Si-hwan in the 8th inning struck the glass window of the skybox.

Fortunately, no one was injured, but a frightening situation arose as glass shards flew around.

[Commentary: "That was dangerous! People nearby need to be careful."]

This is already the fourth incident of glass breaking from foul balls.

This is because 'tempered glass' was not used due to cost issues, and instead, 'semi-tempered glass,' which is weaker against impacts, was installed.

In response, the Daejeon city government announced that instead of a full replacement, they would apply a 'safety film' to prevent shards from flying, which is expected to continue the controversy.

The problems do not end there.

Although all 17,000 seats were sold out, seats next to the monster wall are completely empty.

It is difficult to see the game properly from these seats.

As a result, it is very rare to see spectators sitting there, even though their belongings remain.

In these 'obstructed view seats,' fans have to stand to watch the game or even watch the broadcast on their phones.

Some seats behind the catcher also have obstructed views, totaling about 1,000 seats.

[Oh Da-som/Hanwha fan: "It was hard to get tickets, and after finally getting them, the view is obstructed, so I said earlier that I won't come to this area again."]

The infinity pool, which opened with high expectations, has also been embroiled in controversy as water splashed into the stands during the trial operation period.

NC Park in Changwon, which opened in 2019, also experienced a fatal accident due to a structural collapse, highlighting that while baseball's popularity has increased, the infrastructure remains inadequate.

It has been pointed out that new stadiums, including the planned reconstruction of Jamsil and Sajik Stadiums, need thorough inspections from the design stage.

This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.

