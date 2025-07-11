News 9

PSG crushes Real Madrid

[Anchor]

In the club World Cup semifinal known as the 'Mbappe Derby', Paris Saint-Germain achieved a resounding victory over Real Madrid.

Lee Kang-in, who came on as a substitute, also contributed to Paris's challenge for a quintuple by setting up the decisive goal with a fantastic long pass.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the story.

[Report]

A staggering 77,000 spectators gathered for the semifinal big match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

Although it was a much-anticipated event, the outcome was rather one-sided.

Just six minutes into the match, Real Madrid's defense failed to clear a sharp cross from Doue, allowing Luiz to score the opening goal.

Three minutes later, Dembélé capitalized on Rüdiger's blunder to net an additional goal.

Mbappe, facing his former team, was subdued, and Paris unleashed a relentless offensive, scoring three goals in the first half alone.

Despite the introduction of veteran Modric, Real Madrid struggled to find a way to attack, while it was Lee Kang-in's long pass, coming off the bench, that caught everyone off guard.

The pass quickly reached the opponent's goal, leading to Ramos's goal that sealed the victory.

With a 4-0 triumph, Paris advanced to the final, taking another step closer to achieving an unprecedented quintuple this season.

[Luis Enrique/Paris Saint-Germain Manager: "Now we have just one match left. We have the opportunity to sweep all the tournaments we participate in and become a team that 'changes' history, not just 'writes' it in Paris."]

A single match with a prize of 40 million dollars, equivalent to 55 billion won, is at stake.

Paris will face Chelsea in the final on the morning of the 14th.

This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.

