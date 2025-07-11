[News Today] Inmate no.3617 stripped of privileges

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol is currently detained, assigned with inmate number 3617. Unlike his first detention in January, this time he receives no protocol or protection.



Former President Yoon Suk Yeol is back in custody following his first detention in January.



While he was a sitting president then, he is now a civilian, an impeached former leader.



Given inmate number 3617, Yoon underwent the same admission process as any other detained suspect.



Following personal data verification, number assignment and a physical checkup, Yoon changed into a prison uniform with the printed number 3617 and took a mug shot.



He is being held in a solitary cell that's equipped with a toilet, TV, sink, foldable table, folding blanket and an electric fan.



The room is less than ten square meters, slightly smaller than detention units that housed other former presidents.



As the warrant was executed, Yoon was handed over to prison service authorities and was deprived of all protocols and security protection.



When he was detained in January still as the president, the Presidential Security Service stayed at the detention center to provide indirect escort but this time, that's all gone.



When Yoon attended his impeachment trial, the center cooperated in offering hair and makeup service, at the presidential office's request.



But no such cooperation will be provided from now on.



Just like other inmates, Yoon will also eat, exercise and bathe, but to prevent any potential accidents, his exercise and shower time will be separately adjusted.