[News Today] Special counsel raids Yoon’s home
입력 2025.07.11 (15:17) 수정 2025.07.11 (15:24)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
The special counsel investigating the Marine death case is also zeroing in on Former President Yoon Suk Yeol. Following Thursday's initial raids, investigators continued their sweep Friday, this time searching Yoon's private residence. The team is digging into allegations that the original probe was altered after Yoon erupted in anger during a closed-door meeting.
[REPORT]
Several independent counsel investigators carrying large envelopes enter the Ministry of National Defense building.
"Please swipe the cards to enter. Thank you."
The special counsel team investigating the death of a Marine raided several places Thursday morning.
This is the first raid since the launch of this special prosecutor team.
The independent counsel team searched roughly ten places, including ex-Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup's home, key departments of the Defense Ministry, and the Office of National Security.
Jung Min-young / Deputy Counsel, Marine death investigation
Targeted in the raid were ex-Presidential Office official Lee Si-won, ex-National Security Office’s Defense Secretary Lim Ki-hoon, and Defense Ministry Spokesman Jeon Ha-kyu.
It was alleged outside pressure was applied to change the investigation findings on the death of a Marine after ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol flew into a rage.
The special counsel investigators raided these places to obtain the minutes of that meeting and the instructions communicated between the Office of the President and the military leaders.
The special counsel team continued its sweeping raids on Friday.
Investigators launched a search of the residence of former President Yoon, who has been identified as a central figure in the alleged interference in the Marine death case.
The special counsel stated, "Former President Yoon has been accused of abuse of power and obstruction of the exercise of rights, namely by withholding case transfer and altering investigative findings related to the Marine death case."
The team also raided the home of Cho Tae-yong, the former Director of the National Intelligence Service, who attended the National Security Office meeting on July 31, 2023.
They confirmed they had secured Cho’s mobile phone during the search.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] Special counsel raids Yoon’s home
-
- 입력 2025-07-11 15:17:43
- 수정2025-07-11 15:24:52
[LEAD]
The special counsel investigating the Marine death case is also zeroing in on Former President Yoon Suk Yeol. Following Thursday's initial raids, investigators continued their sweep Friday, this time searching Yoon's private residence. The team is digging into allegations that the original probe was altered after Yoon erupted in anger during a closed-door meeting.
[REPORT]
Several independent counsel investigators carrying large envelopes enter the Ministry of National Defense building.
"Please swipe the cards to enter. Thank you."
The special counsel team investigating the death of a Marine raided several places Thursday morning.
This is the first raid since the launch of this special prosecutor team.
The independent counsel team searched roughly ten places, including ex-Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup's home, key departments of the Defense Ministry, and the Office of National Security.
Jung Min-young / Deputy Counsel, Marine death investigation
Targeted in the raid were ex-Presidential Office official Lee Si-won, ex-National Security Office’s Defense Secretary Lim Ki-hoon, and Defense Ministry Spokesman Jeon Ha-kyu.
It was alleged outside pressure was applied to change the investigation findings on the death of a Marine after ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol flew into a rage.
The special counsel investigators raided these places to obtain the minutes of that meeting and the instructions communicated between the Office of the President and the military leaders.
The special counsel team continued its sweeping raids on Friday.
Investigators launched a search of the residence of former President Yoon, who has been identified as a central figure in the alleged interference in the Marine death case.
The special counsel stated, "Former President Yoon has been accused of abuse of power and obstruction of the exercise of rights, namely by withholding case transfer and altering investigative findings related to the Marine death case."
The team also raided the home of Cho Tae-yong, the former Director of the National Intelligence Service, who attended the National Security Office meeting on July 31, 2023.
They confirmed they had secured Cho’s mobile phone during the search.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.