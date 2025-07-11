[News Today] Special counsel raids Yoon’s home

입력 2025-07-11 15:17:43 수정 2025-07-11 15:24:52 News Today





[LEAD]

The special counsel investigating the Marine death case is also zeroing in on Former President Yoon Suk Yeol. Following Thursday's initial raids, investigators continued their sweep Friday, this time searching Yoon's private residence. The team is digging into allegations that the original probe was altered after Yoon erupted in anger during a closed-door meeting.



[REPORT]

Several independent counsel investigators carrying large envelopes enter the Ministry of National Defense building.



"Please swipe the cards to enter. Thank you."



The special counsel team investigating the death of a Marine raided several places Thursday morning.



This is the first raid since the launch of this special prosecutor team.



The independent counsel team searched roughly ten places, including ex-Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup's home, key departments of the Defense Ministry, and the Office of National Security.



Jung Min-young / Deputy Counsel, Marine death investigation

Targeted in the raid were ex-Presidential Office official Lee Si-won, ex-National Security Office’s Defense Secretary Lim Ki-hoon, and Defense Ministry Spokesman Jeon Ha-kyu.



It was alleged outside pressure was applied to change the investigation findings on the death of a Marine after ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol flew into a rage.



The special counsel investigators raided these places to obtain the minutes of that meeting and the instructions communicated between the Office of the President and the military leaders.



The special counsel team continued its sweeping raids on Friday.



Investigators launched a search of the residence of former President Yoon, who has been identified as a central figure in the alleged interference in the Marine death case.



The special counsel stated, "Former President Yoon has been accused of abuse of power and obstruction of the exercise of rights, namely by withholding case transfer and altering investigative findings related to the Marine death case."



The team also raided the home of Cho Tae-yong, the former Director of the National Intelligence Service, who attended the National Security Office meeting on July 31, 2023.



They confirmed they had secured Cho’s mobile phone during the search.