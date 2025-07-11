[News Today] Linking Tariffs to Troops : Why?

[LEAD]

Amid mounting pressure from Washington, on both tariffs and defense, South Korea is shifting its approach. What began as a plan to handle economic and security issues separately, has now shifted toward a package deal proposal. We take a closer look at what's driving the shift, and why it's now putting trade, security, and defense all on the table.



[REPORT]

South Korea's so-called comprehensive package deal proposed to the U.S. is based on the realistic belief that solving the tariff issue without discussing security issues would be unfeasible.



It's a kind of counterproposal to discuss a wider range of issues including investment, purchases and other security topics together rather than avoiding Washington's demands.



Because of Washington's demand that allies raise their defense spending to 5% of the GDP, the South Korean government apparently believes it would be better to give away certain things and obtain other things instead.



Prof. Park Won-gon / Ewha Womans University

We could benefit more by utilizing the additional responsibility and costs in negotiating tariffs demanded by the U.S.



The question is how much Seoul is willing to put on the negotiating table and how much it can obtain in return.



This may include Korea's participation in the Alaska natural gas pipeline project, mass-purchasing of U.S. liquefied natural gas, and cooperation in shipbuilding -- the topics of great interest for U.S. President Donald Trump.



Cooperation and investment in cutting-edge industries such as semiconductors is also regarded as a viable option.



In the security sector, Seoul will likely propose increasing its defense budget for purchasing weapons, while at the same time emphasizing its fair share of the defense costs and Washington's own security interests in stationing the U.S. forces in Korea.



The return of wartime operational control is also being mentioned as one of the topics of discussion, but some point out that expanding the scope of security issues excessively is not desirable.



Prof. Min Jeong-hun / Korea Nat'l Diplomatic Academy

I believe the issue of wartime operational control will be handled with prudence because if it is highlighted now, it may trigger domestic controversy.



Once negotiations by sector move forward to some extent, the two countries will likely be able to reach deals with a bilateral summit as momentum.



However, it's still unclear if it will take place within this month.