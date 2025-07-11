[News Today] No Safety gear, even after 4 deaths

[LEAD]

A deadly reminder of just how dangerous summer waters can be. Four young men drowned while swimming in the upper stream of the Geumgang River. Swimming is strictly prohibited in the area, and yet even after the deadly accident, people were still seen entering the water without life jackets.



[REPORT]

The upstream of the Geumgang River has a swift current and its water levels change abruptly.



At 6:20 p.m. Wednesday four men in their 20s went missing while swimming here.



They were all found dead about three hours later.



Kim Yu-taek / Geumsan Fire Station

We received an emergency call that the four were not seen around anymore and that they could not swim at all.



The accident occurred in a spot where swimming is prohibited because water depth reaches three meters there and the current is quite rapid.



Local resident / (VOICE MODIFIED)

The whirlpool in that area makes it impossible to escape. You just sink.



Even ropes were installed there to block access.



But even on the day after the accident many people were there, catching marsh snails.



Almost none of them were wearing life jackets or other safety gear.



Local resident / (VOICE MODIFIED)

We come here often. We don't think it's dangerous.



Although safety personnel was dispatched to the area due to frequent drowning accidents, they have no life guard certificates and do little to stop the public from accessing the dangerous spot.



Koo Tae-wan / Geumsan-gun County Gov't

We hired safety personnel who are younger than 65 because there were many elderly applicants.



The local authorities have pledged to install surveillance cameras and start safety broadcasts,



but accidents continue as a result of safety frigidity and stopgap measures.