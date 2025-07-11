News Today

[News Today] No Safety gear, even after 4 deaths

입력 2025.07.11 (15:18) 수정 2025.07.11 (15:25)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
A deadly reminder of just how dangerous summer waters can be. Four young men drowned while swimming in the upper stream of the Geumgang River. Swimming is strictly prohibited in the area, and yet even after the deadly accident, people were still seen entering the water without life jackets.

[REPORT]
The upstream of the Geumgang River has a swift current and its water levels change abruptly.

At 6:20 p.m. Wednesday four men in their 20s went missing while swimming here.

They were all found dead about three hours later.

Kim Yu-taek / Geumsan Fire Station
We received an emergency call that the four were not seen around anymore and that they could not swim at all.

The accident occurred in a spot where swimming is prohibited because water depth reaches three meters there and the current is quite rapid.

Local resident / (VOICE MODIFIED)
The whirlpool in that area makes it impossible to escape. You just sink.

Even ropes were installed there to block access.

But even on the day after the accident many people were there, catching marsh snails.

Almost none of them were wearing life jackets or other safety gear.

Local resident / (VOICE MODIFIED)
We come here often. We don't think it's dangerous.

Although safety personnel was dispatched to the area due to frequent drowning accidents, they have no life guard certificates and do little to stop the public from accessing the dangerous spot.

Koo Tae-wan / Geumsan-gun County Gov't
We hired safety personnel who are younger than 65 because there were many elderly applicants.

The local authorities have pledged to install surveillance cameras and start safety broadcasts,

but accidents continue as a result of safety frigidity and stopgap measures.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] No Safety gear, even after 4 deaths
    • 입력 2025-07-11 15:18:36
    • 수정2025-07-11 15:25:11
    News Today

[LEAD]
A deadly reminder of just how dangerous summer waters can be. Four young men drowned while swimming in the upper stream of the Geumgang River. Swimming is strictly prohibited in the area, and yet even after the deadly accident, people were still seen entering the water without life jackets.

[REPORT]
The upstream of the Geumgang River has a swift current and its water levels change abruptly.

At 6:20 p.m. Wednesday four men in their 20s went missing while swimming here.

They were all found dead about three hours later.

Kim Yu-taek / Geumsan Fire Station
We received an emergency call that the four were not seen around anymore and that they could not swim at all.

The accident occurred in a spot where swimming is prohibited because water depth reaches three meters there and the current is quite rapid.

Local resident / (VOICE MODIFIED)
The whirlpool in that area makes it impossible to escape. You just sink.

Even ropes were installed there to block access.

But even on the day after the accident many people were there, catching marsh snails.

Almost none of them were wearing life jackets or other safety gear.

Local resident / (VOICE MODIFIED)
We come here often. We don't think it's dangerous.

Although safety personnel was dispatched to the area due to frequent drowning accidents, they have no life guard certificates and do little to stop the public from accessing the dangerous spot.

Koo Tae-wan / Geumsan-gun County Gov't
We hired safety personnel who are younger than 65 because there were many elderly applicants.

The local authorities have pledged to install surveillance cameras and start safety broadcasts,

but accidents continue as a result of safety frigidity and stopgap measures.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤, ‘재구속’ 후 첫 조사에 불응…해병 특검, 윤 자택 <br>압수수색

윤, ‘재구속’ 후 첫 조사에 불응…해병 특검, 윤 자택 압수수색
김태효 해병 특검 소환조사 출석<br>…‘VIP 격노설’ 조사

김태효 해병 특검 소환조사 출석…‘VIP 격노설’ 조사
‘내각 마지막 퍼즐’ 문체부·국토부 장관 후보자 지명

‘내각 마지막 퍼즐’ 문체부·국토부 장관 후보자 지명

[단독] ‘천공’도 김건희 특검 수사 대상…공수처에서 사건 이첩

[단독] ‘천공’도 김건희 특검 수사 대상…공수처에서 사건 이첩
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.