News Today

[News Today] Multi-outlet strips spark deadly fires

입력 2025.07.11 (15:24) 수정 2025.07.11 (15:25)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Two deadly apartment fires in Busan that claimed the lives of four children have been linked to overheated power strips. With energy use soaring in the summer heat, experts warn that overloading outlets can be a deadly risk.

[REPORT]
Young sisters were killed in two separate apartment fires that erupted while their parents were out.

Both fires are assumed to have started near multi-outlet power strips.

This experiment was conducted to see what happens when there's a power surge in a multi-outlet strip.

A 15-ampere air conditioner and a 10-ampere cooling fan were plugged into a multi-outlet power strip with a rated current capacity of 10 amperes.

The appliances' power use exceeded the strip's electric current allowance by 2.5 times.

The surface temperature rose above 130 degrees Celsius in just seven and a half minutes and then flames shot up.

Jeong Dong-woo / Busan Metropolitan Fire and Disaster HQs
Sparks flew when two electric wires were fused by heat.

What happens when sparks fly is what happens in a fire.

Experts advise not to connect too many appliances to a single multi-outlet strip and an appliance with high energy use such as an air conditioner should be plugged into a wall-mounted power outlet.

It's also dangerous to coil up the electric cords or put the plug loosely into the socket.

Lee Dong-jin / Korea Electrical Safety Corporation
Heat is very likely to build up and such pressure could damage the insulating materials inside to cause a short circuit.

Roughly 1,400 fires nationwide started from electrical outlets in the past three years.

Twenty-four percent of those fires occurred in July and August when electricity use is at its peak.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Multi-outlet strips spark deadly fires
    • 입력 2025-07-11 15:24:02
    • 수정2025-07-11 15:25:19
    News Today

[LEAD]
Two deadly apartment fires in Busan that claimed the lives of four children have been linked to overheated power strips. With energy use soaring in the summer heat, experts warn that overloading outlets can be a deadly risk.

[REPORT]
Young sisters were killed in two separate apartment fires that erupted while their parents were out.

Both fires are assumed to have started near multi-outlet power strips.

This experiment was conducted to see what happens when there's a power surge in a multi-outlet strip.

A 15-ampere air conditioner and a 10-ampere cooling fan were plugged into a multi-outlet power strip with a rated current capacity of 10 amperes.

The appliances' power use exceeded the strip's electric current allowance by 2.5 times.

The surface temperature rose above 130 degrees Celsius in just seven and a half minutes and then flames shot up.

Jeong Dong-woo / Busan Metropolitan Fire and Disaster HQs
Sparks flew when two electric wires were fused by heat.

What happens when sparks fly is what happens in a fire.

Experts advise not to connect too many appliances to a single multi-outlet strip and an appliance with high energy use such as an air conditioner should be plugged into a wall-mounted power outlet.

It's also dangerous to coil up the electric cords or put the plug loosely into the socket.

Lee Dong-jin / Korea Electrical Safety Corporation
Heat is very likely to build up and such pressure could damage the insulating materials inside to cause a short circuit.

Roughly 1,400 fires nationwide started from electrical outlets in the past three years.

Twenty-four percent of those fires occurred in July and August when electricity use is at its peak.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤, ‘재구속’ 후 첫 조사에 불응…해병 특검, 윤 자택 <br>압수수색

윤, ‘재구속’ 후 첫 조사에 불응…해병 특검, 윤 자택 압수수색
김태효 해병 특검 소환조사 출석<br>…‘VIP 격노설’ 조사

김태효 해병 특검 소환조사 출석…‘VIP 격노설’ 조사
‘내각 마지막 퍼즐’ 문체부·국토부 장관 후보자 지명

‘내각 마지막 퍼즐’ 문체부·국토부 장관 후보자 지명

[단독] ‘천공’도 김건희 특검 수사 대상…공수처에서 사건 이첩

[단독] ‘천공’도 김건희 특검 수사 대상…공수처에서 사건 이첩
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.