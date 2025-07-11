[News Today] Where stars fall and heat fades

News Today

[LEAD]
As the heat wave drags on, more people are escaping to the mountains for a break from the sweltering weather. We take you to Gangwon-do Province, where the Milky Way shines bright, and nighttime temperatures drop to the mid-teens.

[REPORT]
Anbandegi, a mountainous village in Gangneung located 1,100m above sea level, is home to the largest napa cabbage field in Korea.

When darkness falls, it is transformed into a completely new place.

A cascade of stars in the night sky creates a spellbinding view.

The cabbage field is in no time surrounded by scores of vehicles.

Ahn Seon-hee / Seoul resident
My husband offered to come here to see the stars. It's very beautiful and refreshing here.

On the last day of the month by lunar calendar, when the moonlight is the least obstructive, the Milky Way appears very clear.

The clean air and less severe light pollution make highland areas of Gangwon-do Province, such as Taebaek, Jeongseon and Pyeongchang, the best stargazing spots.

Nighttime temperatures here fall to around 15 degrees Celsius because of the strong wind blowing on the Baekdu Daegan Ridge.

The chilly air draws scores of tourists exhausted by the hot spell.

Choi Yun-gyeol / Seoul resident
I was sweating a lot back in Seoul, but here it's very cool.

Korea's first natural recreational forest located in Daegwallyeong is a perfect summer travel destination.

The natural wind blowing from a nearby ravine is better than any air conditioner.

Baek Jung-man / Seoul resident
It's very clean and cool here. It's lovely.

The highland areas of the Baekdu Daegan Ridge have emerged as popular getaways in the hot summer that reward visitors with an unforgettable stargazing experience.

