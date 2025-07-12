News 9

Special counsel raids Yoon's home

[Anchor]

The special counsel investigating the death of a Marine has conducted a search and seizure at the home of former President Yoon Suk Yeol today (7.11).

It is reported that investigators have secured Yoon’s personal mobile phone.

The special counsel has now begun compulsory investigation procedures targeting Yoon, who is at the center of the alleged pressure on the Marine Corps probe—often referred to as the “VIP fury” scandal.

Our top story tonight, from Bae Ji-hyun.

[Report]

Vehicles carrying investigators from the special counsel’s office are seen leaving the Acro Vista apartment complex in Seocho, where former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife reside.

Just nine days after officially launching the investigation, the special counsel team has begun its first compulsory search targeting Yoon.

[Choung Min-young/Assistant Special Prosecutor, Marine Death Special Counsel Team: "We obtained and executed a search warrant for the residence of former President Yoon Suk Yeol."]

The team has reportedly secured a key piece of evidence—Yoon’s personal mobile phone.

The charge being investigated is abuse of power and obstruction of the exercise of rights.

The special counsel is pointing to Yoon as the central figure in the alleged exertion of pressure on the investigation into the Marine’s death.

Over the past two days, the team has also seized other crucial materials, including an encrypted “secure phone” used by former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup and the personal mobile phone of former presidential defense aide Lim Ki-hoon.

Based on these findings, the special counsel plans to reconstruct the events surrounding a presidential meeting held on July 31, 2023—the day the so-called "VIP fury" incident is believed to have taken place.

The team has already summoned Kim Tae-hyo, the former principal deputy national security adviser, as a suspect for questioning.

[Kim Tae-hyo/Former Principal Deputy National Security Adviser: "(Did the ‘fury’ really not happen?)...."]

It’s understood that investigators questioned him intensively on whether the presidential office intervened in the Marine probe following the July 31 meeting.

There is growing analysis that the investigation is now entering its final countdown to the summoning of top-level figures like former Minister Lee Jong-sup.

This is Bae Ji-hyun, KBS News.

