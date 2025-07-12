Special counsel widens net

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The three ongoing special counsel investigations are expanding their reach, now targeting key opposition figures from the previous administration.



Today (7.11), searches were conducted on People Power Party lawmaker Lim Jong-deuk and former Director of the National Intelligence Service Cho Tae-yong.



Reporter Hyun Ye-seul has more.



[Report]



About 20 lawmakers from the People Power Party gathered at the National Assembly member's office building.



This is because the special counsel investigating the Marine’s death had begun a search and seizure of lawmaker Lim Jong-deuk’s office.



Lim, who served as the second deputy director of the National Security Office at the time of Corporal Chae’s death, is suspected of interfering with the investigation by contacting former Marine Corps Commandant Kim Gye-hwan and others.



The Marine case special counsel team also conducted a search and seizure of the residence of Cho Tae-yong, the former Director of the National Intelligence Service, who attended the July 31, 2023 presidential meeting at the center of the so-called "VIP fury" controversy.



Earlier, on July 8, the special counsel investigating Kim Keon-hee carried out compulsory searches of the home and office of lawmaker Yoon Sang-hyun, who is under suspicion of intervening in candidate nominations and the special counsel probes are now appearing to broaden their scope toward opposition figures.



Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who was questioned by the special counsel on July 2, has already been pointed as a co-conspirator of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.



[Han Duck-soo/Former Prime Minister/July 2: "(What do you think about the allegations of conspiracy to commit insurrection? What aspects did you focus on explaining today?) …."]



Former Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min and former Minister of Justice Park Sung-jae, who have not yet been investigated, are also expected to be summoned soon.



Additionally, there are possibilities of investigations into People Power Party lawmakers who are suspected of having prevented participation in the vote during the lifting of martial law last year or who were absent.



The special counsel investigating the insurrection stated that they are currently investigating former Prime Minister Han and others, and that they will secure custody of suspects if necessary.



However, regarding the People Power Party lawmakers, they stated "The crimes fall within the scope of our investigation so we will review the matter, but at present, no summons plans have been made."



This is Hyun Ye-seul, KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!