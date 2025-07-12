News 9

Markets soar, Trump demands cuts

입력 2025.07.12 (00:06)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Despite the uncertainty caused by U.S. tariff policies, U.S. stocks and cryptocurrency values continue to show strength.

President Trump claims that it is all thanks to the tariff policies and is pressuring for a cut in the benchmark interest rate.

Kim Kyung-soo reports from Washington.

[Report]

The S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq index have reached all-time highs.

In particular, Nvidia has surpassed a market capitalization of $4 trillion based on closing prices, ranking first in the world.

The stock market has developed resilience to the fluctuating tariff uncertainties, and the optimism of investors fueled by the AI boom has driven up stock prices.

[Melissa Brown/Head of Investment Decision Research at SimCorp: "We're just about to start earnings season or if we haven't already started it, and I think investors are reasonably positive about the outlook for earnings."]

The cryptocurrency Bitcoin is also continuing its upward trend, breaking its all-time highs day after day.

The previously subdued appetite for risk assets is being revived.

President Trump stated that this is all thanks to him.

Trump wrote that after the introduction of massive tariffs, tech stocks, industrial stocks, and the Nasdaq have reached record highs, and cryptocurrencies are breaking through ceilings.

He then ramped up pressure on the Federal Reserve, demanding a cut to the benchmark interest rate.

He has been calling for the resignation of Fed Chair Powell, accompanied by insults claiming he is slow and foolish.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President/July 8: "We should get somebody in there that is going to lower interest rates. Why don't you call for his resignation?"]

As the interest rate decision meeting at the end of this month approaches, Trump's public pressure is expected to intensify.

However, forecasts suggest that the interest rate will remain unchanged.

This is due to the uncertainty surrounding tariff policies.

This is Kim Kyung-soo from KBS News in Washington.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Markets soar, Trump demands cuts
    • 입력 2025-07-12 00:06:27
    News 9
[Anchor]

Despite the uncertainty caused by U.S. tariff policies, U.S. stocks and cryptocurrency values continue to show strength.

President Trump claims that it is all thanks to the tariff policies and is pressuring for a cut in the benchmark interest rate.

Kim Kyung-soo reports from Washington.

[Report]

The S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq index have reached all-time highs.

In particular, Nvidia has surpassed a market capitalization of $4 trillion based on closing prices, ranking first in the world.

The stock market has developed resilience to the fluctuating tariff uncertainties, and the optimism of investors fueled by the AI boom has driven up stock prices.

[Melissa Brown/Head of Investment Decision Research at SimCorp: "We're just about to start earnings season or if we haven't already started it, and I think investors are reasonably positive about the outlook for earnings."]

The cryptocurrency Bitcoin is also continuing its upward trend, breaking its all-time highs day after day.

The previously subdued appetite for risk assets is being revived.

President Trump stated that this is all thanks to him.

Trump wrote that after the introduction of massive tariffs, tech stocks, industrial stocks, and the Nasdaq have reached record highs, and cryptocurrencies are breaking through ceilings.

He then ramped up pressure on the Federal Reserve, demanding a cut to the benchmark interest rate.

He has been calling for the resignation of Fed Chair Powell, accompanied by insults claiming he is slow and foolish.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President/July 8: "We should get somebody in there that is going to lower interest rates. Why don't you call for his resignation?"]

As the interest rate decision meeting at the end of this month approaches, Trump's public pressure is expected to intensify.

However, forecasts suggest that the interest rate will remain unchanged.

This is due to the uncertainty surrounding tariff policies.

This is Kim Kyung-soo from KBS News in Washington.
김경수
김경수 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

해병 특검, 윤 전 대통령 강제수사 개시…<br>“휴대전화 확보”

해병 특검, 윤 전 대통령 강제수사 개시…“휴대전화 확보”
한덕수·조태용·윤상현…범야권으로 확대되는 ‘3대 특검’ 수사

한덕수·조태용·윤상현…범야권으로 확대되는 ‘3대 특검’ 수사
최저임금 10,320원, 290만 명 영향…‘을 대 을’ 갈등 계속?

최저임금 10,320원, 290만 명 영향…‘을 대 을’ 갈등 계속?
열대야 벗어났지만 주말도 <br>무더위

열대야 벗어났지만 주말도 무더위
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.