Seoul heat eases

Seoul has escaped from the tropical night after 12 days.



However, the scorching heat continued during the day, similar to yesterday (7.10).



The heat will persist over the weekend, and rain is forecasted for Jeju and the southern regions.



This is a report by meteorological specialist Kim Se-hyun.



[Report]



Cool water flows down the rocks.



Citizens are cooling off in the shade in front of the waterfall during the midday heat.



Today (7.11), Seoul recorded a morning temperature of 24.6 degrees, breaking free from tropical nights after 12 days.



However, the daytime temperature rose to 36.1 degrees, similar to yesterday.



[Min Kang-hyun/Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul: "It was extremely humid and hot at the beginning of this week, but from last night to today, it’s not that humid, but it gets really hot when the sun is out."]



A heat wave around 35 degrees was observed mainly in the western regions, including the metropolitan area, and a similar type of heat is expected to continue over the weekend.



Tomorrow (7.12), Saturday, the temperature in Seoul will reach 36 degrees, while Chuncheon and Jeonju will rise to 35 degrees, making it hot.



[Kong Sang-min/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "Over the weekend, it will generally be clear with strong sunlight, and the easterly winds will continue, leading to persistent heat in the western regions."]



Rain is forecasted for Jeju Island and the southern regions.



Tropical moisture is moving up to the Korean Peninsula, starting with Jeju Island, and on Sunday, the moisture will move northward to the southern regions.



By Sunday, Jeju Island is expected to receive more than 80mm of rain, while Gwangju, Jeonnam, Busan, and Gyeongnam will see up to 50mm of rain.



Rain will cause a temporary drop in temperature, but rising humidity will make it feel even hotter.



The Korea Meteorological Administration forecasts that next week, hot and humid westerly winds will blow, bringing heat levels similar to advisory thresholds even to the eastern coastal regions that are currently not under heat warnings.



This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.



