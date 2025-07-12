Mandatory breaks in extreme heat

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Recently, a young worker in their 20s died at an apartment construction site, highlighting the severe heatwave that is threatening the health of workers.



In response, the government has decided to mandate breaks for workers during heatwaves.



Workers must take a break of at least 20 minutes every 2 hours.



This is a report by Yoon Ah-rim.



[Report]



At an apartment construction site where excavation work is in full swing.



The construction site, with no shade, shows temperatures exceeding 60 degrees when viewed with a thermal camera.



Due to the heat from welding, the temperature around the workers is nearing 40 degrees.



As the afternoon progresses, the temperature rises further, and ice water melts easily.



Even standing still, sweat flows down.



[“The perceived temperature is 31 degrees. Workers should quickly find shade…”]



Workers take a break for 20 minutes every 2 hours.



[Kim Won-jae/Construction Site Foreman: “If we keep working, we get dizzy, so it’s good that we get breaks in between.”]



Starting next week, these breaks will be mandatory.



If the perceived temperature exceeds 33 degrees, breaks of more than 20 minutes every 2 hours must be guaranteed.



The amendment to the Occupational Safety and Health Standards containing this information passed the Regulatory Reform Committee's review today (7.11).



The Regulatory Reform Committee had previously requested a review of the rules twice, citing potential burdens on small and micro businesses, but this time was different.



This consideration comes in light of the recent severe heatwave, including the death of a young worker at an apartment construction site in Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province on July 7.



While breaks are now mandatory, the key issue is whether they will be properly observed in workplaces.



Many small businesses still lack even proper rest areas.



Additionally, workers whose wages are determined by the amount of work done find it difficult to take breaks.



[Choi Woo-young/Floor Installer: “The wage structure for floor installers is based on area, so we can’t take breaks. If we take a break, we don’t earn money.”]



The government has announced plans to support small businesses with mobile air conditioners by the end of this month.



KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!