News 9

AC worries risk health

입력 2025.07.12 (00:40)

[Anchor]

These days, concerns about air conditioning costs are significant due to the heatwave.

However, trying to save on air conditioning costs may lead to higher medical expenses.

Studies show that excessively cutting back on AC use increases the risk of various health problems.

Medical correspondent Park Kwang-sik reports.

[Report]

Inside this home where a woman in her 70s lives, the indoor temperature is 31 degrees Celsius.

The air conditioner is turned off.

Worried about electricity bills, she only uses a fan.

[Kim ○○ / 70 years old / Seo-gu, Incheon: "I'm cautious and worried about the electricity bill, so I usually just use a fan. Sometimes it really feels like I can’t even breathe."]

During the summer of 2018 — the hottest ever recorded in Korea — a study by Dankook University found that 8 out of 10 adults refrained from using air conditioners due to concerns over electricity costs.

Among those who avoided using AC, the incidence of kidney or urinary tract issues was five times higher.

Gastrointestinal, neurological issues, and sleep disorders were also 1.6 times more common.

This shows that in heatwave conditions like now, avoiding air conditioning due to cost concerns can lead not only to heat-related illnesses but also to various other health problems.

[Ham Seung-heon/Professor of Occupational and Environmental Medicine, Gachon University Gil Medical Center: "If you're exposed to extreme heat without air conditioning, fluid loss from sweating can impact cardiovascular health, and also affect urinary function."]

If you're worried about electricity costs, it’s recommended to make active use of public cooling centers or community spaces.

[Lee Yong-bok/Director, Daeguwol Senior Center (Cooling Shelter): "There are two air conditioners on each floor and extra fans available, so even passersby can come in and rest when it gets hot."]

However, using air conditioning for more than 10 hours a day can raise the risk of "air conditioning sickness" by 1.6 times.

Experts recommend keeping indoor temperatures at 26°C, limiting the temperature difference with the outside to under 5°C, and ventilating the space every two hours.

This is Park Kwang-sik, KBS News.

