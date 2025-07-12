News 9

Super week for minister picks

[Anchor]

The confirmation hearings for the minister nominees announced earlier will be held all at once next week.

With 16 hearings taking place in one week, the term "Super Week" is being used.

In response to the Democratic Party's claim that there will be no dropouts, the People Power Party plans to launch a full-scale offensive.

Reporter Kim Cheong-yun has the details.

[Report]

The National Assembly will conduct confirmation hearings for 16 minister nominees of the Lee Jae Myung government throughout next week.

On the first day of the "Super Week" for confirmation hearings, candidates for the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, the Ministry of Science and ICT, the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, and the Ministry of Unification will be scrutinized.

On Tuesday, hearings for four ministries, including the Ministry of National Defense, will take place, followed by three ministries on Wednesday and Thursday, and two ministries on Friday, including the Ministry of the Interior and Safety and the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

The Democratic Party has ordered its members to maintain a "solid defense," asserting that there will be no dropouts.

Having experienced the fall of former senior secretary for civil affairs, Oh Kwang-soo, there is a prevailing atmosphere that they cannot back down, especially for the sake of the government's operational momentum at the beginning of the administration.

[Kim Byeong-joo/Member of the Supreme Council of the Democratic Party: "The People Power Party has no reflection, conscience, or responsibility. I hope they will cooperate so that the Lee Jae Myung government can quickly form a cabinet and focus on governance."]

However, there are concerns that it may be difficult to protect candidates with growing suspicions, and that pushing through appointments could lead to backlash.

The opposition party is in a "full offensive" posture.

In particular, candidates such as Kang Sun-woo, who is accused of "abuse of power," Lee Jin-sook, who faces allegations of plagiarism in her thesis, and Jeong Eun-kyeong, whose spouse's stock trading has become controversial, are the main targets of attack.

They also criticized the candidates for not submitting materials and questioned whether they are stalling.

[Choi Soo-jin/Spokesperson for the People Power Party: "The important thing is that they are not submitting almost anything. It seems that everyone is trying to hold out because our 'Cabbage Prime Minister' has set that precedent. We will respond strongly."]

Not only materials, but most witnesses have also not been accepted, raising concerns that it could turn into a "meaningless hearing" due to the opposition's numerical disadvantage.

KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.

