Traditional markets reborn

Traditional markets, once symbols of everyday life and hardship for ordinary people, are now evolving into competitive tourist destinations.



They're developing unique local foods using regional specialties and offering a wide range of things to see and do.



Reporter Song Guk-hoe has more.



[Report]



In the heart of Danyang, North Chungcheong Province, lies a traditional market through which the Namhan River flows.



This market is called “Gugyeong Market,” meaning the "ninth attraction" of Danyang—following the region’s famous Eight Scenic Views, including Dodamsambong Peaks.



Unique foods such as garlic makgeolli (rice wine), garlic pancakes, sweet-and-spicy fried chicken, and even garlic ice cream have gained popularity, turning this market into a major attraction with 8 million annual visitors.



[Kang Sung-eun & Park Myung-ok/Chilgok County, North Gyeongsang Province: “The shade covers make it cool, and the food was really tasty—we tried some samples.”]



Since 2017, food stalls incorporating garlic, the local specialty, began popping up one by one, revitalizing the market.



Today, 7 out of every 10 shops are run by young entrepreneurs—either continuing their family business or launching startups—injecting new energy into the market.



[Kim Jang-hwan/Young vendor selling garlic pancakes: “I thought, let’s try adding garlic. If it smells like garlic and tastes like garlic, it might be even better. So I started using more garlic.”]



["When I was worn out, when I was crying..."]



Lively music fills the air at Cheongju's Yukgeori General Market.



Colorful cultural performances mix with delicious street food, drawing tourists from across the country.



Last month, a night market operated for just six days—but still attracted around 7,000 visitors per day, generating 650 million won in total sales.



[Ha Kyung-yong/Vendor at Yukgeori General Market, Cheongju: “Our sales doubled. We literally couldn’t keep up with demand—we sold out.”]



With the creativity of young vendors and fresh cultural content, traditional markets are being reborn as must-visit tourist destinations.



This is Song Guk-hoe, KBS News.



