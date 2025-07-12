Criticism grows over idle posts

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Committee for the Five Northern Provinces was established to assert South Korea’s sovereignty over North Korean territory.



The committee includes five provincial governors, appointed by the president.



They receive high salaries and vice minister-level status but there is growing criticism that their actual performance is extremely poor.



Reporter Jung Yeon-uk has more.



[Report]



The venue for the commemorative event for North Korean defectors, designated as a national holiday.



Governors of the five northern provinces—Hwanghae, South and North Pyongan, South and North Hamgyong—were also in attendance.



These governors, appointed by the president, are ranked at the vice minister level. Most are former members of the National Assembly, military, or business sectors.



[Jeong Kyung-jo/Chair of the Committee for the Five Northern Provinces/Governor of South Pyongan Province: "With steadfast determination and endurance, all of you who have built your lives here are true symbols of courage..."]



The committee was established in 1949 to manage residents who escaped from North Korea and has continued to this day.



The budget, which was 8.4 billion won ten years ago, has exceeded 10 billion won this year.



Only 5% of the budget is allocated to the core task of supporting North Korean defectors, while the proportion of personnel expenses in the budget is the highest at 37%.



The five governors receive an annual salary of 160 million won before tax.



In addition, they receive 15 million won annually for operational expenses, along with official vehicles and secretaries.



The workload is significantly less than that of other vice-ministerial public officials.



From 2015 to 2023, only 100 meetings were held, averaging less than one per month.



This month, there are only four events announced that the governors will attend.



11% of the budget is used to support related organizations, most of which are one-time sports events.



[Yong Hye-in/Member of the National Assembly Public Administration and Security Committee: “The roles of these governors should be converted to honorary positions, and the office restructured to focus on supporting North Korean defectors in a more practical and meaningful way.”]



In response, the committee stated that the governors' salaries and allowances follow current regulations, and that they plan to expand the scope of their programs starting next year.



This is Jung Yeon-uk, KBS News.



