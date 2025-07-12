News 9

Russia escalates drone strikes

입력 2025.07.12 (00:40)

[Anchor]

Russia continues its intense assault on Ukraine, ignoring the United States’ calls for a ceasefire.

President Trump, seemingly at the end of his patience, has announced he will issue a major statement on Russia.

Song Young-seok reports from Berlin.

[Report]

Deafening roar is followed by flashes of explosions in all directions.

The entire city is thrown into chaos.

Russia has launched yet another airstrike on Ukraine, targeting Kyiv and other areas with over 400 drones.

This comes just one day after it carried out the largest drone attack yet, using over 700 drones.

[Alina Kalina/Kyiv resident: "I was so scared of the air raid sounds at home that I went down to the subway station. The situation now is completely different from the drone attacks a year ago."]

This latest attack involved drones and missiles approaching from different altitudes and directions, effectively surrounding the entire city of Kyiv.

[U.S. CNN: "Some of the drones initially bypassing the capital before abruptly changing direction and speeding back towards the capital."]

President Trump, who has previously lashed out at Russian President Putin with profanity-laced criticism, has announced he will issue a major statement on Russia on July 14.

There is speculation that new sanctions against Russia may be on the table.

The U.S. is also considering resuming its supply of Patriot missile systems, which are critical to Ukraine’s defense.

The cost would be covered by NATO member states in Europe.

[Volodymyr Zelensky/President of Ukraine: "Germany has agreed to cover the costs for two Patriot systems, and Norway is also ready to pay."]

Despite pressure from the U.S., Russia appears to be intensifying its airstrikes, likely due to President Putin’s confidence that Ukraine’s defenses can be broken within months.

This is Song Young-seok, KBS News, in Berlin.

송영석
송영석 기자

