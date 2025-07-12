Yoon skips probe over health

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is currently in custody, did not respond to the special investigation team's summons today (July 11) regarding the insurrection case.



He cited health reasons for his absence today, just as he did yesterday (July 10) for not attending the trial.



The special investigation team received a response from the detention center stating that he is not in a condition that prevents him from being investigated, and they have notified former President Yoon to appear for questioning next Monday.



Reporter Shin Hyun-wook reports.



[Report]



Former President Yoon Suk Yeol did not appear at the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office today at 2 PM, where the special investigation team's questioning was scheduled.



Instead, he submitted a notice of absence stating that he could not attend due to "health reasons."



Former President Yoon also did not attend the trial regarding the insurrection charges on the day of his arrest for the same reason.



In response, the special investigation team sent an official request to the Seoul Detention Center to confirm whether former President Yoon actually has health issues.



The special investigation team stated that they received a response indicating that "there are no health issues that would prevent him from attending the investigation," and they reiterated their request for him to appear at 2 PM on the 14th.



The special investigation team expressed their belief that "former President Yoon will respond to the investigation," and warned that if he fails to appear without a valid reason, "they will proceed with procedures under the Criminal Procedure Act."



This implies that if former President Yoon continues to refuse to be investigated, they will take coercive measures such as issuing a warrant for his appearance.



When former President Yoon was arrested in January, he also did not respond to the summons, leading the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials to attempt forced appearances and on-site investigations three times, all of which were unsuccessful.



The special investigation team stated that summoning former President Yoon for questioning is a principle and that they do not plan to conduct a visit for the investigation.



In contrast, former President Park Geun-hye responded to the prosecution's visit to the Seoul Detention Center in 2017, while former President Lee Myung-bak refused a visit for questioning at the Seoul Eastern Detention Center in 2018.



KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.



