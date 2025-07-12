News 9

1st home run for Kim Ha-seong

입력 2025.07.12 (01:07) 수정 2025.07.12 (01:08)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Kim Ha-seong of the Tampa Bay Rays hit his first home run of the season in Major League Baseball.

He showcased tremendous power by easily clearing the massive left field wall, the Green Monster, at Fenway Park.

This is a report by Shim Byeong-il.

[Report]

The starting pitcher for Boston was Walker Buehler.

He was a key player who led the LA Dodgers to victory with his outstanding performance in the World Series last year.

Kim Ha-seong faced Buehler and was retired on a ground ball to shortstop in his first at-bat in the second inning.

In the fourth inning, while trailing 1-0, the commentary team introduced Kim Ha-seong's performance from the previous day.

["Kim really showed off some power yesterday in the double..."]

In a battle that went to a full count, Kim Ha-seong showcased that power once again.

["Driven aimed at the monster! And over the monster! Kim with his first home run as a Ray!"]

Kim Ha-seong powerfully pulled Buehler's slider that was over the middle, launching it at an angle of 21 degrees and a speed of 171.2 km/h, creating a 2-1 lead with a home run.

The joy was amplified as he cleared the 11.3-meter high left field wall, the Green Monster, a famous feature of Fenway Park.

In his next two at-bats, Kim Ha-seong was retired on strikeouts with swings and misses.

Although he joined the team late after shoulder surgery, Kim Ha-seong has recorded hits in four consecutive games, with a batting average of .333 and an OPS of .933.

He also demonstrated his true value with stable defensive plays.

Tampa Bay also hit a home run over the Green Monster by Junior Caminero, but they suffered a comeback loss to Boston.

Meanwhile, KBS will live broadcast the game between San Francisco and the LA Dodgers tomorrow, featuring two close friends, Lee Jung-hoo and Kim Hye-seong.

This is KBS News, Shim Byeong-il.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • 1st home run for Kim Ha-seong
    • 입력 2025-07-12 01:07:05
    • 수정2025-07-12 01:08:55
    News 9
[Anchor]

Kim Ha-seong of the Tampa Bay Rays hit his first home run of the season in Major League Baseball.

He showcased tremendous power by easily clearing the massive left field wall, the Green Monster, at Fenway Park.

This is a report by Shim Byeong-il.

[Report]

The starting pitcher for Boston was Walker Buehler.

He was a key player who led the LA Dodgers to victory with his outstanding performance in the World Series last year.

Kim Ha-seong faced Buehler and was retired on a ground ball to shortstop in his first at-bat in the second inning.

In the fourth inning, while trailing 1-0, the commentary team introduced Kim Ha-seong's performance from the previous day.

["Kim really showed off some power yesterday in the double..."]

In a battle that went to a full count, Kim Ha-seong showcased that power once again.

["Driven aimed at the monster! And over the monster! Kim with his first home run as a Ray!"]

Kim Ha-seong powerfully pulled Buehler's slider that was over the middle, launching it at an angle of 21 degrees and a speed of 171.2 km/h, creating a 2-1 lead with a home run.

The joy was amplified as he cleared the 11.3-meter high left field wall, the Green Monster, a famous feature of Fenway Park.

In his next two at-bats, Kim Ha-seong was retired on strikeouts with swings and misses.

Although he joined the team late after shoulder surgery, Kim Ha-seong has recorded hits in four consecutive games, with a batting average of .333 and an OPS of .933.

He also demonstrated his true value with stable defensive plays.

Tampa Bay also hit a home run over the Green Monster by Junior Caminero, but they suffered a comeback loss to Boston.

Meanwhile, KBS will live broadcast the game between San Francisco and the LA Dodgers tomorrow, featuring two close friends, Lee Jung-hoo and Kim Hye-seong.

This is KBS News, Shim Byeong-il.
심병일
심병일 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

해병 특검, 윤 전 대통령 강제수사 개시…<br>“휴대전화 확보”

해병 특검, 윤 전 대통령 강제수사 개시…“휴대전화 확보”
한덕수·조태용·윤상현…범야권으로 확대되는 ‘3대 특검’ 수사

한덕수·조태용·윤상현…범야권으로 확대되는 ‘3대 특검’ 수사
최저임금 10,320원, 290만 명 영향…‘을 대 을’ 갈등 계속?

최저임금 10,320원, 290만 명 영향…‘을 대 을’ 갈등 계속?
열대야 벗어났지만 주말도 <br>무더위

열대야 벗어났지만 주말도 무더위
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.