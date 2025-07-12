1st home run for Kim Ha-seong

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Kim Ha-seong of the Tampa Bay Rays hit his first home run of the season in Major League Baseball.



He showcased tremendous power by easily clearing the massive left field wall, the Green Monster, at Fenway Park.



This is a report by Shim Byeong-il.



[Report]



The starting pitcher for Boston was Walker Buehler.



He was a key player who led the LA Dodgers to victory with his outstanding performance in the World Series last year.



Kim Ha-seong faced Buehler and was retired on a ground ball to shortstop in his first at-bat in the second inning.



In the fourth inning, while trailing 1-0, the commentary team introduced Kim Ha-seong's performance from the previous day.



["Kim really showed off some power yesterday in the double..."]



In a battle that went to a full count, Kim Ha-seong showcased that power once again.



["Driven aimed at the monster! And over the monster! Kim with his first home run as a Ray!"]



Kim Ha-seong powerfully pulled Buehler's slider that was over the middle, launching it at an angle of 21 degrees and a speed of 171.2 km/h, creating a 2-1 lead with a home run.



The joy was amplified as he cleared the 11.3-meter high left field wall, the Green Monster, a famous feature of Fenway Park.



In his next two at-bats, Kim Ha-seong was retired on strikeouts with swings and misses.



Although he joined the team late after shoulder surgery, Kim Ha-seong has recorded hits in four consecutive games, with a batting average of .333 and an OPS of .933.



He also demonstrated his true value with stable defensive plays.



Tampa Bay also hit a home run over the Green Monster by Junior Caminero, but they suffered a comeback loss to Boston.



Meanwhile, KBS will live broadcast the game between San Francisco and the LA Dodgers tomorrow, featuring two close friends, Lee Jung-hoo and Kim Hye-seong.



This is KBS News, Shim Byeong-il.



