No response from Mrs. Kim's aide

[Anchor]



Mr. Kim, who is referred to as the butler of Mrs. Kim Keon-hee, is not responding to the special investigation team's inquiries regarding the so-called butler gate.



This behavior contrasts with the claims of his long-time business partner that he intends to return to the country for questioning, raising further suspicions of him being on the run.



Reporter Oh Seung-mok reports.



[Report]



The 'butler gate' involves a company associated with Mr. Kim, who is called the butler of Mrs. Kim Keon-hee, receiving an unclear investment of approximately 18 billion won from large corporations and the financial sector.



Just one day after the special investigation team officially launched the investigation, statements from Mr. Kim's long-time business partner were reported.



It was mentioned that Mr. Kim, who is currently staying abroad, has the intention to return to the country to respond to the special investigation.



However, when the special investigation team attempted to contact Mr. Kim through his family, they were unable to reach him.



The special investigation team stated, "Mr. Kim's wife has canceled her mobile phone plan, making it impossible to contact her, and when we reached out to Mr. Kim's father-in-law and mother-in-law, they also said they could not get in touch with him."



From the beginning, the special investigation team has identified Mr. Kim as a suspect in the allegations and has determined that there are indications of him fleeing abroad.



He has not returned since departing for Vietnam in April, and the fact that he has moved both his office and residence supports this conclusion.



Considering the visa period that allows for a stay of up to 90 days, if Mr. Kim does not return by the end of this month and continues to be unreachable, suspicions of him fleeing abroad will only deepen, contrary to his claims of intending to return for questioning.



The special investigation team has publicly targeted Mr. Kim, demanding that he express his willingness to appear in person and return swiftly.



[Moon Hong-joo/Deputy Special Prosecutor for the Kim Keon-hee case: "It is sufficient for Mr. Kim to convey his intentions to the special investigation team, not to the media. If Mr. Kim contacts the special investigation team soon, we will..."]



However, the court has halted the special investigation's compulsory measures, stating that the 'butler gate' is not within the scope of their investigation.



It is reported that the special investigation team has also registered Mr. Kim's wife, Ms. Jeong, as a suspect and has taken measures to prohibit her from leaving the country.



This is KBS News, Oh Seung-mok.



