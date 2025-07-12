Korea's fighting spirit
입력 2025.07.12 (01:07)
Could the revamped men's basketball team's newest weapon be their fighting spirit?
With overseas stars Lee Hyun-jung and Yeo Jun-seok joining the revamped men’s national basketball team, Korea delivered a dominant win in a friendly match against Japan, fueled by relentless hustle and heart.
In a crucial third quarter moment, it was Korean sharpshooter Yu Ki-sang who rose to the occasion.
Draining three straight three-pointers.
On a blazing court, Team Korea brought out its greatest weapon: fighting spirit.
Lee Hyun-jung, diving for a loose ball, suddenly appeared on the other end of the court for a steal, then nailed a deep three before letting out a powerful roar.
When Lee Seung-hyun’s three-pointer sank in, Lee Hyun-jung's fiery gaze lifted the team’s energy even higher. And it was capped off by the youngest, Yeo Jun-seok, who slammed home a thunderous dunk—sealing Korea’s resounding victory in Game 1 of the Korea-Japan series.
