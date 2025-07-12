KBO sets new fan record
입력 2025.07.12 (01:07)
Professional baseball continues to achieve remarkable success even in the scorching heat, drawing a record-breaking 7.5 million fans in the first half of the season.
Hanwha has set a new record with 24 consecutive sellouts and has risen to first place in the first half for the first time in 33 years!
LG, Lotte, and KIA, known as 'L-Lot-Ki', have also climbed to the top ranks, fueling the competition for rankings.
A new history has been made with a record 7.58 million fans in the first half!
Today, following the Futures League All-Star Game and Home Run Derby, a festival featuring the best stars is set to take place tomorrow.
Amidst the hot popularity, ticket scalping is also rampant.
Over a thousand scalped tickets have been listed on a ticket trading site, with a ticket originally priced at 98,000 won soaring to as much as 700,000 won.
Fraud cases are also emerging, leading to growing dissatisfaction among fans.
