DP seeks tougher Commercial Act

[Anchor]

As soon as the amendment to the Commercial Act was processed last week through an agreement between the ruling and opposition parties, the Democratic Party held a public hearing on additional amendments, including the cumulative voting.

The People Power Party expressed its opposition to the additional amendments to the Commercial Act.

Reporter Oh Dae-seong reports.

[Report]

The ruling and opposition parties agreed to process the amendment to the Commercial Act last week, deciding to discuss two issues later.

First, the cumulative voting.

This allows shareholders to have as many voting rights as the number of directors to be appointed, enabling them to concentrate their votes on specific director candidates.

The second is the expansion of the separate election of audit committee members.

This involves increasing the number of audit committee members elected separately from other directors from one to two or more.

Both aim to protect the rights of minority shareholders and strengthen the checks on major shareholders, but companies are concerned that this will lead to greater management instability.

Today (July 11), a public hearing on the additional amendments to the Commercial Act, including these two systems, was held at the National Assembly.

The Democratic Party emphasized that this will resolve the issue of undervaluation of stocks in our country.

[Jeon Hyun-heui/Member of the National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee/Democratic Party: "To enhance corporate transparency and the resulting protection of shareholders, and to restore the trust of both domestic and foreign investors in the domestic capital market..."]

The People Power Party countered that concerns about foreign hedge funds seizing management rights are increasing.

[Jang Dong-hyuk/Member of the National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee/People Power Party: "To defend management rights, companies may have to spend enormous amounts of money, buy stocks, and there may be funds whose purpose is to profit and escape when stock prices rise."]

In response, the Democratic Party called it "fear marketing," while the People Power Party stated, "Even school mottos last for a year," arguing that the additional amendments are premature.

The Democratic Party plans to process the amendment to the Commercial Act once again in the July extraordinary session.

The People Power Party is in favor of easing the definition of breach of trust, which burdens companies, so the conflict surrounding the amendment to the Commercial Act is expected to intensify.

This is KBS News, Oh Dae-seong.

