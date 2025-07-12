AI-driven semiconductor boom

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Despite the tariff war initiated by Trump, our exports are performing well.



As of yesterday (July 10), the cumulative export amount has actually increased compared to last year.



The main contributor is semiconductors.



With the surge in semiconductor demand due to the AI revolution, it remains to be seen how long this will last and what is needed, as reported by our reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu.



[Report]



[Hanaro Telecom advertisement/1999: "In the age of the internet where speed is crucial, I switched to ADSL."]



[Megapass advertisement/2000: "Joyful, refreshing, exhilarating, Korea's high-speed internet!"]



The year 2000 brought about a 'dot-com revolution' that sparked competition in internet speed.



As infrastructure was established, unprecedented businesses and jobs emerged.



[KBS News9/2001: "There are now over 20,000 PC rooms across the country..."]



[StarCraft gaming tournament/2000: "Im Seong-chun declares GG (good game). Im Yo-hwan wins."]



The demand for DRAM, which is a key product for Korea, also exploded.



The first semiconductor boom of the 2000s lasted about 46 months, nearly 4 years.



Short booms of around 2 years have been repeated due to smartphones and COVID-19, and now we are experiencing the 6th boom driven by the 'AI revolution'.



The 'AI revolution' resembles the 'dot-com revolution'.



While there was a server memory boom back then, now it is the high-bandwidth memory (HBM) boom.



The concept of 'winner-takes-all' where controlling infrastructure leads to market dominance, and the fact that companies, not consumers, are driving demand, are also similar.



[Lim Woong-ji/Deputy Director, International Trade Team, Bank of Korea: "There is a lot of investment in AI infrastructure, and as the demand for (AI) devices increases, the expansion period may be prolonged..."]



HBM sales are expected to balloon, increasing nearly 20 times in 4 years.



To properly ride this wave, government support is essential, according to the Bank of Korea.



The top priorities are 'talent' and 'electricity'.



AI talent continues to leave Korea, making it the world's 3rd 'brain deficit country'.



[Kim Dong-hwan/CEO of an AI venture company: "Both overseas and domestic talents are showing a strong tendency to go abroad immediately."]



Providing stable electricity to AI, which is a 'power-hungry beast', is also the government's responsibility.



This is Hwang Hyun-kyu from KBS News.



