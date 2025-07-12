Korea faces subtropical change

동영상 고정 취소

As the subtropicalization of the Korean Peninsula becomes a reality, adapting to the changed environment has become an urgent task.



Recently, there has been an increase in sites responding to the changed climate by planting subtropical trees or cultivating tropical vegetables.



Reporter Lee Seul-ki has the story.



[Report]



This is an apartment complex in Daegu, which is currently under a heatwave.



Unlike the heat-resistant poplar trees, the pine trees have yellowed and dried leaves.



Pine trees, which account for more than 20% of the national forest area, thrive in temperate climates but are facing mortality crises in various places due to subtropicalization.



[Seo Jae-cheol/Green Korea United Expert: "It is said to be a conifer suitable for temperate regions. And it is diagnosed that after 2060, it will rapidly decline and disappear."]



For this reason, construction companies are now planting trees that grow well in subtropical climates for landscaping.



In this exotic-looking apartment complex landscaping, trees such as guava and passion fruit, which are popular in Taiwan and Southeast Asia, have been used.



[Hwang Gang-il/Head of Landscaping at Construction Company: "From a defect perspective, the trees are stressed by the heat and keep dying, so we are trying to use trees that grow well in hot conditions and are well-trained."]



Subtropicalization is also changing the crop map.



In Gangwon Province, the cultivation of tropical fruits such as apple mangoes and passion fruits, which were previously grown only in Jeju and some southern regions, is expanding nationwide.



As of 2023, the area of subtropical crop cultivation across the country has increased to over 1,500 hectares.



The cultivation of subtropical vegetables is also on the rise.



Changes on the dining table to adapt to the subtropical climate continue, including the widespread use of bitter melon as a side dish and making kimchi with water spinach.



[Kim Cheon-hwan/Researcher at Rural Development Administration's Agricultural Research Center for Climate Change": "We are also developing recipes to make dishes using new subtropical vegetable crops."]



The subtropicalization of the Korean Peninsula due to climate change is certainly a crisis, but efforts to adapt to the changes and find new possibilities are also ongoing.



This is KBS News, Lee Seul-ki.



